Editorial: Please join us and shop local at downtown sidewalk sale

Wednesday, we all need to “come on down.”

Sales will be plentiful, and so will be the smiles behind the face coverings. Perhaps we’ll see it in their eyes.

For many years, merchants in downtown Elizabethtown have banded together and created a special time of shopping twice a year. It’s old-fashioned, to be honest, but that’s a little something inky old wretches like us love.

Sidewalk sale.

It’s just as it sounds. Merchants will pick out some goods they want to move, they’ll pick out a few they think we’ll want to grab regardless, and then there’ll be just a little bit more of this and that from their shops.

We get to come by, find a bargain or three, and make off like a bandit. Up to us if we want to do the bandana for a face covering.

All kidding aside, this indeed is one of the most important sidewalk sales that Elizabethtown merchants have put on. They’ve set it for the first eight days of the month, wrapping it midweek to midweek around the Fourth of July weekend. Some might even go a few days more toward next weekend as well.

Our economy has crashed under the weight of the coronavirus. Most stores that stayed open in March had to request special permission from the state Department of Revenue.

The controversial closings made by Gov. Roy Cooper created a lot of winners and losers. He still hasn’t let everyone back open, and plenty of those that he did lost two months of revenue. So while they might be open, that doesn’t mean the hurt isn’t there.

And many that remained open had to let employees go. Some have been brought back. Again, there’s hurt that is still there.

Shopping local has always been our recommendation. We enjoy a big box place or even internet convenience as well as anybody, but the merchants in town are our friends and neighbors. Our children and their children are being raised together. We see them at church, community events, schools, the grocery store or the post office.

We surely want what’s best for them, as they do us. We lean on each other in the rough patches, and not just limited to hurricanes, and we celebrate together on any number of special occasions.

Maybe things are tight financially for us right now, or we don’t have particular necessities we need.

Do your conscious a favor: one or more days of the sale, take a walk downtown, browse about, and at least take a look. If there’s not something for personal choice, maybe there’s a gift for someone else we can purchase.

We’re betting things will be priced to move. And fast.

Our community is strongest when it comes together around a good cause. This is one of them.

Shop local at the sidewalk sale. We’ll all be glad we did.