Happy birthday, America!

Let us all celebrate and wave the red, white and blue with pride. Whatever our troubles with this land of the free, the way we do things or the way we’re perceived or the way we wish it could be, let it go for the day and enjoy living in the best country on the planet.

We’re in an environment that can easily cultivate division. Gracious knows we’ve seen that many times over during the last six weeks. We gain information by the second, both filtered and not so much. It seems what hasn’t unified has divided, with little middle ground.

Television, the creation we’ve loved for so long bless its heart, just hasn’t helped. Talking heads on any variety of subjects and definitely not limited to politics argue commercial break to commercial break. Sadly many of us can’t look away from the train wreck.

Kind of like those reality shows that became the rage two decades ago. Choose a side, then get ready to be stabbed in the back.

Our idea of a better environment, and particularly as we celebrate our independence, is to be with friends and family. Good food and good fellowship are a part of our choices for the holiday, and there will be plenty of it to go around.

We’ll create memories to last a lifetime, the fun and frivolity good for now and a laugh sometime in the future.

Most of us are getting a holiday with pay today, others on Monday. Those are the lucky ones. For some, there’s still the struggle to get back to work period because of the coronavirus.

All of us, however, are free to make choices, to make the most of each and every day and not just the Fourth of July. That’s a part of the premise upon which our wonderful one nation under God is built.

It’s how we got here, really, when we stop and think about it. Someone before us wanted a better life, to make the most of what they had. It started by coming to this land, it continued over centuries by moving westward, and it still happens today as we adapt or create change.

We’ve prospered well in our 200-plus years.

Tested often, these states united remain the envy of many. We’re also a target, for those who detest the freedoms we enjoy and the democracy that is our enabler.

Rest assured, there’s no better place to call home than the United States of America. Every Fourth of July, we pause for celebration, setting aside our differences and coming together as we were meant to be.

Hold on to the feeling. Embrace it for more than a day or a weekend.

There’s no country on earth like ours. It is indeed the best.

Happy birthday, America!