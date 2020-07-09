Editorial: Schools need to hear from parents; take advantage

Bladen County Schools needs the help of parents, and we believe they need to give them what they want.

For those that might have missed it, the school district as of Thursday morning was in a permanent holding pattern. Gov. Roy Cooper had said he would tell all public schools by July 1 which of three plans to use as a minimum base for restarting classes in August, but last week he punted and said he wanted to take more time.

What could anyone do?

He and Dr. Mandy Cohen have run roughshod over businesses and anyone else with executive order after executive order — yet North Carolina still is not among the best-coping states with COVID-19. No consultation with the elected and respected Council of State, and certainly not in concert with the legislature.

So we wait.

The school district is operating a survey that measures the concerns of parents. Access it by going to bit.ly/3ix2ZO4.

School leaders made it in English and Spanish, and it appears to be user-friendly.

We applaud the school district on the move. It’s been a bit of a rough year out on U.S. 701, with decisions on a football rivalry bell, the starting date for classes on the school calendar, and what to do about graduation during the coronavirus leading to many moments of frustration in the community.

This time they’re asking for buy-in from the parents, the ones who matter second-most only to the children.

The governor’s options for school districts will allow flexibility on the local level. There’s a plan for minimal social distancing, moderate social distancing and remote learning only.

Those variations could lead to a number of issues for families, including having children actually be in school buildings on different days but not all, or even remaining at home all the time as the previous year closed.

The survey asks about the hybrid model, and impacts on child care. It also asks about transportation. Those two may be the biggest issues families will encounter.

What Cooper has told the school districts is to have a plan for each of the three possibilities. The starting date remains Aug. 17 for classes, with teachers coming in about a week before for workdays.

We know state Superintendent Mark Johnson has concerns about buses. After all, if most are usually filled, it will take a creative plan to transport students while still maintaining social distancing. Any plan would seem to be without filled buses.

That’s just one domino to fall. There are many more.

Hence, feedback from parents to tell the district what they think is needed.

The survey stays up through Wednesday. We encourage parents to take advantage. Those that don’t have internet access need to call the district office, and make arrangements to get their voices included.

Each one counts.