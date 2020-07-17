Parents wanted what was best for their children. Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, they found, was a really good answer to their question of where to find it.

When the Class of 2020 that celebrates graduation from the academy on Saturday was starting first grade, state law for charter schools was relatively new and capped at 100. Interest grew, and Republicans a decade ago taking hold of the General Assembly for the first time since Reconstruction led to the cap being lifted.

Without that change, perhaps Paul R. Brown doesn’t exist. Perhaps those sixth graders of seven years ago don’t spend their formative years at the school on MLK Drive in Elizabethtown absorbing its mission to “serve its students through a commitment to excellence in an education that serves today, tomorrow, and the future by providing an academically rich program that encompasses all skill sets for life: reading, communication, critical and creative thinking, problem solving, worth ethic, integrity, physical wellness, and leadership.”

Academics, character, discipline and athletics are the pillars upon which the academy operates. All achievements are earned.

Success stories are numerous for the school Roland T. McKoy directed as superintendent from outset to last summer and Keisha White has led since. With Carl Lloyd as commandant of cadets ably at the side of each throughout the school’s existence, students have proudly gone on to colleges, the military and the work force.

Just like the products of any other public high school.

Unlike some others, however, this one is also home to national champions. Three of the last four years, including this one, Paul R. Brown ruled the coveted National Society of Pershing Rifles Drill Meet.

Charter schools have swum upstream for about a quarter century now in North Carolina. Traditional public school proponents scoff at them, accuse them of taking their money, and don’t mind taking subtle — and sometimes not so subtle — attempts to undermine their existence.

Truth is, in a good many places, these schools are helping those adversaries more than they know. Not every child fits well in traditional public schools, and there can be domino effects for other children and teachers around them. That’s not to say all need a military-style school such as Paul R. Brown, and certainly not all who choose this academy do so for discipline reasons.

They choose the school because they want what’s best for their children.

This is America, the land of opportunity. It’s where parents send kids to school and when they finish 12th grade, hope there are many choices for the next chapter of life.

Why should an address force students to a school their parents don’t wish to send them to before that?

Five of Saturday’s graduates are recognized as starting at Paul R. Brown in sixth grade and finishing in the Class of 2020. May more great choices follow all of these cadets in the days and years ahead.