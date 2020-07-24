We’ve got to do a better job of planning and accepting.

The coronavirus has impacted our lives far greater than we first imagined back in March. Talk of warmer weather stemming the rising tide was nothing more than an educated guess that, as sometimes happens, turned out to be wrong.

Scientists and medical professionals have learned so much. We can’t thank them enough, even if it has sometimes has been confusing.

Reality is there will not be a “light switch moment.” And by that, we mean that signature time when either a vaccine eradicates the virus completely, or the illness simply fades away.

Yes, we do believe it’ll at some point leave us. We sure hope so. But most doctors will tell you now this illness is more like variations of the flu strain that comes and goes than an illness like polio or chickenpox that is rarely seen after a vaccine evolves.

How severe it returns, or how often, is a great unknown. Again, only educated guesses.

We’ve never done this one before, so we live with it and learn.

Many of us have been helped by the government, be it at the federal, state or community level. The unemployed got a generous gift of $600 a week on top of unemployment checks, but that runs out next week short of a move by Congress. We hear a sliding scale of sorts, or perhaps $200 instead of $600, may be next.

The governor put a hold on anyone being evicted, or having to pay late fees, or having their utilities cut off. That’s been good for great numbers of people who were shoved out of their jobs, or who worked for businesses that the governor’s other orders closed.

But it can’t last forever. Our counties and municipalities, and the utilities independent of them — they can’t continue in this model forever.

The bills themselves will be due. Perhaps without late fees, but we’ll have to pay. Kind of like earlier this month, when the tax man did cometh.

So we have to plan.

And, our government and business leaders have to plan as well. They have to come to acceptance of what life is like now, at least for the coming months.

We adjust to bull and bear markets frequently. But arguably the last time we made such a societal change was after 9/11. We couldn’t just come and go like we always had at a lot of famous places, like museums and monuments, and we sure couldn’t travel commercially the same.

We believe there’ll be a day when we fill our school buses and classrooms, our athletic arenas, and going to the store won’t require knowing how many are inside before we go in.

But those days are not now. We have to accept that, and we have to plan accordingly.