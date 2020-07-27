Recovery steps are still happening in Bladen County, even nearly four years later. Two hurricanes have dropped by since then.

When the season began June 1, we were warned about an abundance of activity this year. Granted, a lot of activity in the Atlantic Ocean during hurricane season doesn’t necessarily mean Bladen County and North Carolina in general are going to see landfall often.

Somehow, we immediately think of it that way at first blush. Then we adjust and remember that just one will be problematic enough.

The American Red Cross needs our help. The organization that is a godsend for people going through the worst of hurricanes like Matthew here in October 2016 and Florence in September 2018 is trying to be as ready as ever, and the coronavirus is making things more difficult.

Yes, there are concerns that the usual volunteer force will be impacted. There are a good many of those people who fall into the higher risk category for the virus, and thus they may need to opt out of volunteer duties.

That’s just one part of the equation.

Another is that we’re trying to stay at least six feet apart from each other when we congregate in places, be it the store, our church, just out on the street — anywhere that we come to meet with a few other people.

So whereas the Red Cross might typically name a half dozen or so shelters in an area, the number of facilities is likely to increase for the key areas that might be impacted by a hurricane this year. And more places means more volunteers are needed for things like reception, registration, collecting information and feeding.

The areas where the Red Cross uses licensed volunteers will also need more people ready to jump in and help. This would be the medical professionals like nurses, emergency medical technicians and doctors.

That front line of people already battling the virus in their communities will be stretched even thinner should a hurricane come our way this year. We pray to be spared, and we mean the entire Atlantic Seaboard. We don’t wish the worst on any of our neighbors.

After all, we’ve been there. Bladen County was indeed fortunate last September when Dorian blew through, the third hurricane in our county in 35 months. Some of our neighbors got a little more damage, but certainly none of us where crushed the way we were by Matthew and Florence.

It’s time for that every other year cycle to break.

And now is also the time to see where each of us can lend a hand for the preparation the Red Cross is making. Participating or finding out more details about training is easy. Just go to redcross.org, or email encrecruit@redcross.org.

Others have come to help us. Perhaps this year it’ll be our turn to go and lend a hand.

Let’s be ready.