Editorial: Life of service to community will be missed

Russell Priest’s extraordinary life of service to others will continue to be recounted.

We lost a treasured member of our community when he died Thursday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family, especially wife Doll, sons Lee, Robby and Ritchie, and daughter Elizabeth.

For someone to describe what David Leon Priest Jr. meant to them would invariably uncover how they were acquainted. He was in the public eye as a baseball head coach in parts of four decades, and later in life found his way to politics — serving the Elizabethtown Town Council for 11 years, and the Bladen County Commission for 10.

Many met and worked with him for others at the Optimist and Kiwanis clubs. Or they sang with him in the choir at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church, where he also was a spiritual leader strengthening and nurturing the congregation as an elder. Or maybe it was at his body shop — he told us it was a tough decision between the shop and becoming head baseball coach in the 1980s.

Truth is, many of us knew him in more than one role and likely a handful or more over the years.

He loved people, and the hundreds — perhaps nearly 1,000 — who braved muggy 95-degree heat Sunday to come to Russell Priest Field expressed the same genuine affection for him. It was no ordinary funeral, and Russell Priest was no ordinary man.

The eulogists remembered in particular his love for baseball and family, and how he sacrificed. Psalm 1:3 was recited: “He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither, and whatever he does shall prosper.”

Russell Priest touched a lot of lives. He is remembered as a player’s coach because he wanted the best for each of his players and would do the same for any of them as he would his own sons. He was fierce as a competitor — when he played as a younger man and when he led as an older one.

He knew everyone on the team had something to give — if not then, maybe later. Regardless, Russell Priest wanted the best for each. Feeding, tutoring, helping make sure the essentials would be there for a child’s graduation — Russell and Doll did what they could, just as if they were their own.

“You feel good about that,” he recalled during an interview earlier this year.

That good feeling people had about him has been reflected often through the weekend. His impact is visible throughout the community, and beyond it, by the kids from his teams and classrooms who daily as adults remember and implement his lessons on life.

As the warm breeze blew and Sunday’s service closed, a final thought was shared.

“Russell hit a home run in the game of life.”

That he did.

Amen.