Editorial: Thankful and relieved after Isaias has passed

We’re counting our blessings today.

And we’re looking for ways to help others.

Bladen County was among the most fortunate this week, surviving a roaring hurricane that came ashore about 60 miles away having regained enough strength to be a Category 1. Hurricane Isaias was unusual, having fought the shear of winds against its western side all the way up the Atlantic Seaboard from Florida until it hit the Carolinas.

Its eye passed over a tip of our county, and yet our strongest wind gust recorded at the airport was 53 mph. Compare that to further toward New England, where more than a dozen hours after coming ashore winds were getting clocked in the 60s.

Our rain was less than 4 inches at any point in the county, and our rivers through Thursday morning were not yet rushing toward flood stage. We’ll see how it plays out this weekend, given that rain did top 4 inches closer to the Triangle.

Structural damage in Bladen County was very limited, and for that we are so very thankful. Though it was four years ago, there are still processes ongoing for residents trying to get recovered from Hurricane Matthew. Add in Florence and Dorian, and that’s four hurricanes in 47 months for us.

Whew! That is four too many.

And to think nearly a year ago we thought three in 35 months was something.

We didn’t need the updated forecasts of those who watch the Atlantic Ocean to tell us perhaps they underestimated this storm season. Yes, it’s been busy, but yes it has more than two months to go.

Ugh!

Credit and praise is due to the county and municipal leaders that looked after us. Nathan Dowless is proving again and again that he’s a capable successor to Bradley Kinlaw at Emergency Services. He was under his wing a bit, so we certainly are not surprised.

This time was different because we also were dealing with the coronavirus, and all that it brings. Yet, the school system led by Dr. Robert Taylor coordinated with the county and shelters were in place, ready, and with rules related to COVID-19.

Municipalities responded accordingly, White Lake even going so far as to mandate a curfew for one night. Not a bad move at all for the most populous part of the county; the next morning everyone was indeed safe.

Hurricanes are a part of our lives in these parts. We accept that in deciding to make this our home. When they come as Isaias did last weekend, we prepare and brace for the worst while hoping and praying for the best.

And then we respond, either to get up and running ourselves, to help our Bladen neighbors, or by venturing out across the county or state line.

We were fortunate this time. But we know others have come to us when our need was great.

Now we pay it forward.