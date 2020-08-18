Editorial: Regardless of the choice, just be sure to cast a vote

Never too early to plan.

And when it comes to Election Day 2020 … well, we trust nobody has been under a rock and doesn’t know it is right around the corner, less than 100 days away.

In fact, this will probably be one of the most unique elections in our history. Not necessarily because of any particular candidate winning, but because of the way it will play out.

Due to the coronavirus, and a growing trend even before that became a part of our lexicon, absentee ballots are going to be sought like never before. So the experts tell us, and so we too believe.

And, early voting sites are also likely to be in high use. So much so that the good folks on the Bladen County Board of Elections decided more sites were needed this year.

Whether all the absentee ballots, their delivery through the mail, and their run through the tabulators comes off in a timely manner is up for debate. A lot of debate. In fact, many people think it will be days if not more than a week before we know the winners of some political races — up to and including the president.

Thus, a pretty unique situation is shaping up for how early one might cast a vote and how long to wait after that for a winner.

The recommendation for those wishing to vote by absentee is request the ballots early, and send them back quickly. Not bad advice at all. There are valid worries about catching the virus if going to vote in person.

On the other hand, county election boards — including the good folks in Bladen County — are busy preparing to have cleanliness next to godliness. Everything should be scrubbed and ready, and everyone will be asked to wear a face covering.

So if the majority has opted to use absentee voting, or voting early the two-plus weeks prior to Election Day, the polling areas should be about as easy to access as ever. Definitely not crowded.

Our system was originally designed to be anonymous, a choice we believe still makes sense. Those that vote in person on Election Day get just that. Beyond the simplistic did someone vote or not, there is nothing tracked. We walk in, we mark the ballot, it goes in the tabulator and then we wait.

Mailing is tracked, and subject to approvals before getting counted.

Any bombshell news that happens in late October, or the weekend prior to the election? We’ll know before we vote. Is anything about our ballot in question once we mark it? If the workers allow us to enter it into the tabulator, just a matter of having marked it good.

So decide if and how the virus causes an impact personally, and how the system should work best, and then make the plan.

Regardless of the choice, just be sure to vote.