Editorial: We can no longer ignore mental health consequences

Substance abuse is on the rise, triggered by the anxieties of coping with the coronavirus.

The virus has caused the elderly to die alone and the jobless young to find ways to move forward. It is the summer of the executive order, and is this really any wonder?

Our country’s mental health, questionable before COVID-19, has moved deeper into alarm status. More people are considering suicide, and more people are using, or increasing use of, drugs and alcohol — and very likely, many of them are the same.

We’ve heard a lot about the economy from those that want it open. And we’ve heard a lot about the “science and data” trends, and percent positive testing for the coronavirus.

What we haven’t heard enough of is our local, state and federal leaders talking about our state of mind. To see the cracks in sanity and the levity sought through the simplest of occurrences isn’t hard for any of them to find. Evidence is spliced throughout all applications of social media, and has been since the pandemic ratcheted up in severity in March.

The suicide of an emergency room doctor, Dr. Lorna M. Breen, in April was a wake-up call for which the media and government leaders hit the snooze button. Her father said, “She tried to do her job, and it killed her.” New York City was the world’s epicenter for the virus when it happened.

Then the news cycle moved on.

Now everyone laments all of America and its inability to get out of this virus hole. Presidential candidate Joe Biden said this weekend he’d shut down the economy if scientists advised him it would be best. We hope there is at least equal listening time for mental health experts.

If visiting the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website to find out about the damage, we’ll advise not to look at the seven main features on the homepage. They are, respectively, deeper links to information on the virus, hurricane season, the three Ws of virus advice, a virus hotline, opioid action plan, early childhood action plan, and signing up for the DHHS newsletter.

That opioid item is from 15 months ago. A news release highlighting mental health has happened once in two months. It’s just not front and center as it should be.

A story on today’s front page makes clear from a summer survey conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that mental health and the coronavirus are causing significant damage to Americans. We as a country have united on mental health issues before, such as post-traumatic stress disorder as it relates to veterans returning from combat overseas.

We were right to do that.

The outcry needs to be greater for what our country is experiencing in 2020. Even if the economy is fully reopened, even if a vaccine is found today or tomorrow, there are consequences developing that won’t change as quickly.

Our mental health is an issue we can’t afford to ignore any longer.