Gulf Coast residents were braced for twin hits by hurricanes. Marco subsided a great deal, but Laura rose to and remained a Category 4 strength as she tore into the Gulf Coast early Thursday morning.

Our hearts are broken for those along the Bayou. We feel your pain, for we know all too well the damage caused by these Atlantic Ocean storms moving our way from Africa.

For Bladen County, we were fortunate. Three disturbances a week ago only turned into two named storms, both riding through the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in the United States.

Historians were digging into the records to see if Marco and Laura would match or set benchmarks. Residents were furiously trying to secure their belongings, preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

By Wednesday morning, moving over open warm water, Laura had intensified its maximum sustained winds from 75 mph to 125 mph. Daybreak photos Thursday morning showed catastrophe.

This is a regular occurrence for all of us in the southeastern part of the country — storms form off the African coast, move across the ocean, and we await the forecast models for that cone of probability. And to see where Jim Cantore is going. Hurricanes have been happening for decades, and technology gives us far more information than we knew way back when — often creating a “this is the worst ever” mindset.

We love this region as well as any other, and the ocean is a significant draw for many of us. All parts of the best country on the planet have unique characteristics, with wonderful pros and a few cons as well.

Hurricanes are one of the latter.

Often, it doesn’t seem like 15 years since Katrina made a mess of New Orleans, or even three since Harvey did a number on Houston. What we know from experience is recovery doesn’t happen overnight, most recently affirmed for us by Matthew and Florence.

Two hurricanes in 23 months, three in 35, four in 47. That’s our trend, our most recent scorecard; whatever our dilemmas now, we know they’ll someday pass.

People have come to help us, and more than likely we will see some more before our full recovery is complete.

Even still, where possible, we hope everyone will consider what they can do to help the people along the Gulf Coast. Be it through local faith organizations and other community efforts, or through national assistance entities, we hope there’s something to be done for those who are in need.

When our troubles were great, others came to our rescue. Why, our own Elizabethtown was even adopted by another Elizabethtown in Kentucky — one likely to see some remnants of Laura today and Saturday.

We were thankful. Who knows when we’ll be in need again.

This time we are not. It’s our chance to pay it forward.