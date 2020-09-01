By most all accounts, the front end was a success. We hope this holiday weekend will deliver another.

Downtown Elizabethtown welcomes shoppers Friday through Monday for the biannual Sidewalk Sale. Around the Fourth of July event, merchants told us sales were up and the community responded in a positive manner.

We were thrilled to hear the news. These are our friends and neighbors, the ones with which we celebrate big moments as well as cry with when times are not so good. We live and work with them, see them at church, ballgames, festivals — wherever the happening place is for Bladen County.

We’ve said it before and it bears repeating — what’s good for Bladen County is good for all of us. We’re a small population covering a large amount of ground, and the trickle down does happen.

For this much-anticipated extravaganza, the deals will be ours to snatch from the get-go. Whether it’s summer merchandise that needs to be moved for the fall and winter items, or just the general overall enticement of offering percentages off, there will be bargains there for the taking.

Our shopkeepers are still in recovery mode from the coronavirus pandemic, and planning for handling it in the future. The Raleigh grip we’ve been under since March, arguably compared to absolute monarchy, shows no signs of letting loose next week when the latest extension of a partial second phase is set to expire.

We fully expect our economy to remain shackled.

Every opportunity we have as a community to do something positive needs to be taken. That includes our merchants collaborating as they have for years for this joint venture, and it includes a response from the citizens to check it out and move some money around in town.

We’ve seen familiar employees return to their work in downtown, surviving layoffs that none of their employers wanted to impose. We hope there will be more.

By shopping local, we help facilitate that happening. And who among us doesn’t want a deal?

We highly recommend checking it out, just parking and taking a stroll up and down Broad and Poplar streets. There’ll be racks of clothes and other items out on the sidewalks, but don’t be surprised if the best deals are actually inside.

Stop and talk to the people in the stores. They’ll point you to a good deal. And most likely, if they don’t have what we’re looking, they’ll share where in town it might can be found.

That’s what we do in Bladen County. We help each other, in the good times and the bad.

We’re a strong bunch when pulling together. We know a good cause when it comes along, and this is certainly one of them.

See you at the Sidewalk Sale.