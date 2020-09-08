Be careful!

Follow your heart, that gut instinct telling right from wrong. And whatever the choice, be comfortable when resting at night.

These may sound like a list from our mom or dad in days gone by, and if so continue to follow their instruction. But it is also the sound advice from objective thinking as the 2020 election begins.

Yes, Election Day is Nov. 3 — just under two months away.

Yes, the longest election in history is already underway with Friday’s start of sending out absentee by mail ballots across the Old North State.

In this year of coronavirus, there are plentiful concerns about being in safe places and not contracting or spreading the disease. Polling places became a hot button issue while the weather was still cold last March. It has only magnified since.

Things will happen between now and November. They always do. Old-timers can have us pull up a chair to give a listen to final weekend theatrics that — once upon a time when we all pretty much voted on the first Tuesday in November — would jolt the scene and tilt an election one way or the other.

It’s harder for that to happen in the 21st century. Voting times have expanded, with not only more people likely to do it by mail but a fair share heading to the early voting opportunity in late October.

We remain in full belief one of the safest times and ways to vote this year is on the morning of Election Day. It is an old-fashioned breath of fresh air, and ensures against so much of the gobbledygook chatter we hear.

By the way, that’s no change of course signaling an endorsement of candidates. Not hardly. Putting trust in parties or their partisans is fool’s gold. Want to put passion into something? Choose an issue. For those, we will opine.

Today we recommend making sure the homework is done before rushing back a ballot. Remember that when it comes to politics, candidates will try to convince us they can solve our problems. And they’ll do that by trying to make us afraid of those problems, and by trying to tell us who is to blame.

They will try and lead us to a mirage thinking we won’t know the difference between the water and the sand, that we will drink either.

Don’t fall for those tired refrains.

Remember that as the phone rings with the next political robocall, or as the commercials roll during the evening local and network news segments. Or as social media sinks into a deeper cesspool of political stupidity.

We as the voters don’t just have a right to question those wanting our votes, we have a responsibility. Do it, and know the true differences in candidates. Truth, after all, doesn’t have versions. Be wise and know the source of your information.

Our votes have immeasurable value and deserve better respect than to be tied to a single party or politician. Always have, always will.