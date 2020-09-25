Positive signs are starting to come around. In a year pummeled by all walks of pundits, we are encouraged.

We’ve trodden a lonely and tiresome road. COVID-19 hammered us, and no it hasn’t really mattered much whether the leadership was tied to the blue or the red. It’s one way federally and another in North Carolina, yet neither had the sure-fire answers for something never encountered.

The economy was going to crater regardless, and then rebound. It always does. If there’s one thing we can be sure of, the market does have some semblance of self-correction. The hard part on our investments is knowing when to get in and get out.

Economic signs of life are returning in Bladen County.

As county commissioners moved through their agenda on Monday night, a segment came up that led to a question for another item yet to be tackled. The query was about sales tax revenues, a sturdy part of what keeps our local government functioning.

Greg Martin, the county manager, and his staff had adjusted the projections back in the spring. In March and especially April, when businesses were severely restricted and we were in a 30-day order to stay at home, downtown Elizabethtown was devoid of vehicles in those prime parking spaces on the 100 block of West Broad Street.

If it had been a Western, tumbleweed could have blown through unencumbered.

We were worried, and rightly so, for our many friends and neighbors who own and operate those shops. Would they survive? How long could they withstand the emptiness?

Things are not fully back to normal, but the vehicles have returned and Martin’s response to Monday’s question was an encouraging, “It’s not as bad as we thought it was going to be.” Still not great, or what perhaps was envisioned last summer when the budget was set. But when the only folks parking on West Broad own the businesses and are trying to give the impression folks are out shopping … well, those were desperate times.

Martin’s response also echoed what we heard around Labor Day from White Lake businesses.

Maurice Williams has taken the initiative to help fill a hole for regional vendors who counted on the economic boost of the Holly Day Fair in Fayetteville. It’s not happening there, and it’s not fully happening here. But the owner of Whimsical Florist and Gifts is putting together a place and event of scaled down proportion that should help businesses.

We believe it’s fantastic for the whole county. If shoppers are coming there, surely they’re going to see a few other places while in town.

And there’s legitimate rumblings of an expanded Christmas kickoff tied in to Thanksgiving weekend’s Shop Local when we watch the annual Christmas parade.

Everyone is encouraging safety protocols, and planning for them to still be needed throughout the calendar year. But the big picture is improving.

We’re planning, and we’re going to be doing a little more. We like that.

