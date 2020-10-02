Sixty years ago Saturday night, North Carolina came to life in Hollywood on black and white television sets across America.

On Oct. 3, 1960, the first episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” was shown in prime time by CBS. It was a spinoff from the popular “The Danny Thomas Show,” where the pilot originated earlier that year in February.

Television in that era was void of color, void of the hundreds of channels now available through satellite and internet, and void of the nonsense that has led us more than once in this space to describe it as the idiot box.

Watching Sheriff Andy Taylor, his son Opie, sidekick Barney Fife, and homemaker Aunt Bee has been going on ever since. The reruns remain popular, and the reason is easy: life lessons revolve around The Golden Rule, mixing fun and hilarity that needs no extra sexual inuendo or vaudevillian antics.

Bear in mind, the show came along in an era not that far removed from the theatrical genre that ended in the early 1930s. Rock ‘n’ roll was new, a cold war and space race was in its early stages, and World War II was a mere 15 years in the rearview window.

In public, we spoke and dressed much differently than a generation before. And what was to come of each likely could not even be imagined.

Segregation was still a part of the South, yet the earliest episodes never had any references to what actually might be seen in North Carolina. Blacks were in some of the street scenes, including that first year.

Andy Griffith, a product of the popular “Lost Colony” stage on the Outer Banks and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, lovingly weaved his hometown of Mount Airy into the scripts. People he knew got surprises when their names or the places they frequented became known coast to coast.

Mayberry was fictional, but it’s truths on how to live life are everlasting. Hundreds of the funniest lines from the show’s 249 episodes keep us laughing to this day, along with remembrances of the characters who said them.

And yet, along with those chuckles and light lifts to our day, we also remember the rest of the stories. The show still resonates because of the reality with which it was developed.

It was filmed as though contemporary in the 1960s, yet even then it was considered to portray a time gone by such as the 1930s. Sixty years later, certainly it is from a different age but one we should pay attention to and snag a lesson or two as our society struggles with 21st century problems.

North Carolina has plenty to be proud of between the majesty of our mountains and the shimmering crystal coast. Whether we’re whistlin’ “The Fishin’ Hole,” quoting Opie or Barney in their finest half-hour, or laughing with Goober, Otis and Ernest T. Bass, “The Andy Griffith Show” brings a smile to our face and an idea of kindness and smarts to our minds.

Happy 60th!