With utmost sincerity, “Thank you!”

We’ve braved another 12 months with each other, readers trusting us and our staff to include reporters, advertising representatives and administration to do our best to deliver.

We’re tasked on our news and sports pages to share the truth, to tell about Bladen County. We seek to acknowledge those things which are most important, most interesting and most useful to the audience as told through the keystrokes of our staff.

No copy and paste voices of others, like a bulletin board. No opinion mixed among byline stories unless so noted as analysis, or by the column sig of the journalist. This, the Opinion page, is where the commentaries are kept.

National Newspaper Week celebrates 80 years this week. We began the festivities on Sunday and it runs through Saturday.

To partially borrow from the great humorist Samuel Clemens, who we all know better as Mark Twain, talk of our demise is greatly exaggerated. We’re challenged like just about every industry in the country, in particular with COVID-19 and tyrannical edicts from on high shuttering or hindering many of our business friends.

But we are vastly stronger in many ways today as compared to a year ago at this time. And especially two years before that.

Print subscriptions — an element that has fallen dramatically for national chain newspapers, of which we are not — for us have remained fairly steady. We need more subscribers, but those we have are sticking with us and in some cases we’ve added a few.

Our digital audience, meaning those that read us through our companion website BladenJournal.com, are escalating at record pace. Comparing Jan. 1 to Oct. 4 a year ago, pageviews are 79 percent higher with the number of users up 80 percent. For this year comparing to 2018, we’re 93 percent higher with the number of users up 95 percent.

More people read us and see our advertisers now than ever before. Ever.

The increases aren’t tied to sensationalized stories that skew the figures; rather, we’re steady as she goes month to month with the occasional rise from a story of particular importance.

Each of the last two years, BladenJournal.com has been named the state’s best for breaking news coverage and second-best for General Excellence in websites among its peers.

We offer a commitment the whole year to our community. It’s an award-winning effort — 11 this year, seven the year before from the N.C. Press Association — that spans not only this print edition but the website, the content, and the advertisements we design to help local businesses.

We do it because we care as much as anyone about Bladen County. And as we’ve said here before, things good for this county are good for all of us.

We sincerely “thank you” for the support. After all, our readers and our community are the newspaper.

We celebrate that not only in this, the official National Newspaper Week, but on each and every day throughout the year.