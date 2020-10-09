As we come to the end of National Newspaper Week, today’s edition includes some of the most important words to be shared this year.

We talked to a portion of the candidates who are trying to serve Bladen County, rounded up information on a few others, and shared their positions in a guide for voters. These are the people willing to help from a government aspect in the days ahead.

For their willingness to serve, we offer a hearty thank you. And we wish all of them the best.

No matter who wins the elections, we need them to do well for Bladen County.

Central to the newspaper’s campaign coverage in the guide are the contested race for school board and the unusual occurrence of voters picking seven members of the nine-member county commission.

Our job isn’t to tell our audience who to vote for, but we do hope to share insight as to why the candidates think they are best for the job. We kept it simple in that respect, asking each why voters should vote for them, and to tell us their campaign issues. We talked to every candidate for county commissioner and to each in the contested school board race.

We have good candidates for all of the school board seats on the ballot. As much of a lightning rod as schools are — it was like that long before COVID-19 disrupted last year’s end to the year and this year’s beginning — it is interesting that the races did not draw more competition. We don’t say that in a negative manner about any candidate running unopposed; rather, we see competition as a means to lift the standard as a whole.

When there are multiple candidates for office, the voters have choices based on what platforms are put forth. There’s more robust engagement, more of a forum for the issues at hand, more ideas, and there are campaign promises for which to be held accountable.

The seven seats for the county commission, on the other hand, has competition led by three at-large, countywide seats being pursued by five gentlemen all with a record on the board. There’s a good mix of experience and fresh ideas for the other four seats, too.

The candidates told us they care about — and this is in no particular order — our tax dollars, integrity, character, infrastructure, jobs, the economy, schools, access to broadband internet, agriculture, veterans, democracy, law and order, health care, attracting as well as retaining residents, our drinking water, the Cape Fear River, and the Kelly dike.

Check out the names and faces of those wanting your votes, and what’s important to them. Hold them accountable. Demand their very best not only in winning an election, but in serving the people for years to come.

And tell a friend where to find the information. It’s National Newspaper Week, and there’s no better time for home delivery of the most award-winning and trusted coverage in Bladen County.