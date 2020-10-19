Editorial: State Fair is missed, but we can help others; here’s how

Kids, including the grown-up kind, are missing one of the biggest weeks of the year.

Had we not had COVID-19 interrupt our 2020 in the most unimaginable of ways, we’d be making the quick trip to Raleigh for the North Carolina State Fair. Not having it is the right call by Commissioner Steve Troxler of the Agriculture Department, because such a large gathering would invariably be a huge chance for the spread of the coronavirus.

But props go to Troxler and his staff for another reason.

Like schools, colleges, businesses and every single one of us for the most part, the State Fair has done the best it could with the hand it was dealt. So if we do have reason to be in Raleigh this week, we can drive by Dorton Arena and we certainly won’t see barren land and nothing going on.

Far from it.

With safety protocols in place, including no gathering allowed, we can go Thursday and participate — just as we would have on this same day during fair week — in the Hunger Relief Day. Volunteers from the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina will be there, along with Food Lion volunteers and others, to accept donations of nonperishable food items.

This happens in the parking lots off Trinity Road — that’s the road that runs between the State Fairgrounds and Carter-Finley Stadium. The drop-off time is 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

And there’s more.

Part of the appeal of the State Fair is undoubtably the food experience. Too many of us set our calendars by the year’s three big ones when it comes to food — State Fair, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Then we head to the gym to start the new year.

We certainly advise moderation, but we also encourage a taste of what we don’t always get all year, too. The Fair Food experience started last week and will run through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

Any of us can enter the Fairgrounds at Gate 9 off Trinity Road, park in the midway area, and walk up toward Dorton Arena. Vendors will be there. It is take-out only. Again, safety is prevailing on this one. Wear your face covering and social distance when in line.

If able, do consider Thursday as an opportunity to help others.

There’s no Ferris Wheel this year, no pig races, no concerts in the arena, no animals, no blue ribbons to admire. Oh, how we will miss the kaleidoscope of colors that we see on the midway.

More than that, we’ll miss the people that come from Murphy to Manteo. From the little ones to the older ones, this is a great people-watching scene if ever there was one to be put together.

Zoom and other apps can’t replace the State Fair. The experience is in-person only, from the sights and sounds to the smells and conversations. It is uniquely North Carolina.

And we do miss it.