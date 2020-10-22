Come Monday, there’ll be just five more weeks.

Can we make it?

It’s been a record-setting hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin. How much so? We’re watching Hurricane Epsilon, a storm name we certainly didn’t expect to hear when the list came out earlier this year.

In fact, if not for 2005 it would be a first-timer.

The season runs June 1 to Nov. 30, but Arthur was early on May 16 and Bertha right behind on May 27. It’s been nonstop ever since, with plenty of theories to ponder and a lot of glances at those cones projecting which way they are headed.

Isaias got us, giving Bladen County its fourth hurricane in 47 months. But we were extremely fortunate, the damages being minimal to none for the majority. In fact, though landfall was not far away near Ocean Isle Beach, it was after landfall when the storm started spinning off deadly tornadoes that did significant damage up the East Coast.

Given last September’s Dorian also being minor, we’ll cross our fingers and knock on wood in saying we’ve had two pretty good years during hurricane season. After all, Matthew left damage in October 2016 that many are still dealing with, never mind the drenching we took from Florence 23 months later.

A lot can happen in five weeks, and as Arthur and Bertha reminded, tropical storms are not limited to a particular six months.

It is worth noting that landfall of Category 3 storms in North Carolina since 1851 have only been between Aug. 12 and Oct. 15, and we haven’t had any since Fran roared in 24 years ago.

To be honest, the Saffir-Simpson scale is a good measuring tool but not an absolute. Matthew and Florence are excellent exhibits, particularly the slow-moving latter.

Our advice today is keep on guard. Don’t let the change of colors, the fall nip in the air that is coming, or the lack of more recent activity fool us into a sense of complacency. Keep the preparedness kit ready and upgraded.

And, if able, consider lending a hand to others in need.

Residents along the Gulf Coast have been impacted more than once this season. Marco and Laura hit Louisiana within two days of each other in September, and Delta hit the same communities as Laura six weeks later. Cristobal was a tropical storm when it arrived in June.

Alabama took a pop from Sally, ditto for Texas by Hanna and Beta. Bertha landed at South Carolina, Fay in New Jersey.

Check in with your favorite charity to see how to help any of these communities where we’ve had a record 10 U.S. landfalls. Or, go to redcross.org to get information. They’re still there in those communities, and will be for a while.

There’s five weeks to go. We’re prepared and ready, and we’re going to make it.