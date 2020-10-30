Halloween has no business being political.

Sure, there’s a number of masks — not the COVID-19 prevention kind — over the years that have represented politicians. Older generations alive today can remember someone going up and down the street with a Richard Nixon mask, fingers forming the peace sign and hollering, “I’m not a crook! I’m not a crook!”

Ever see the teeth on a Jimmy Carter mask? Friendliest you ever laid Southern eyes on.

So the more recent ones of today’s Beltway lot are no more or less scary. As always, judgment comes from within on that.

Come Saturday night, the moon will be full for the second time this month — a blue moon — and Halloween will be upon us. It is not unusual for towns to issue directives on when their residents should and should not send out the little ones for trick or treat, but COVID-19 has added the twist of whether they should even go at all.

And some towns made a statement about that, including in Bladen County. Elsewhere, major parties that closed streets — such as in Chapel Hill and Greenville — were shut down weeks ago before it even got close.

Our advice is no different than before the first case was known in Bladen County back in April. Be smart, use some common sense and understand whatever risk is being taken.

Certainly, heading out to go door to door is a significant risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid that out about a month ago, and your favorite newspaper passed all of the information along — the least risky with alternatives as well as the things that bring in greater risk for the spread of the virus.

We live in a country with freedoms. Those choices embolden us. Responsibility comes with that, to include the respect of our neighbors whether we are passing them on the street on Halloween or in the aisle of a grocery store any other day of the week.

Make no mistake, there’s going to be some trick or treating on Saturday night. In some places, there’ll be more than others.

Just like any other year, safety is paramount for everyone.

Those wishing not to participate should keep the porch light off and not send out the children, whichever of those applies. Pretty simple.

For those who do head out, be careful. Have some fun and make the most of it, but in a responsible way. As the CDC guide points out, there is a way to mark the Halloween occasion and to do so in a responsible way. Again, pretty simple.

If we can still get into stores and restaurants, if we’re trying to be in schools, if we’re attending church — in all those places and more, hopefully we’re doing so by taking responsible steps for ourselves and for the protection of others.

Halloween isn’t political — regardless of whether you see that Nixon mask.