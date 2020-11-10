Put politics aside.

If not for awhile, then at least for Wednesday. Politics has everything to do with why we’re going to pause and celebrate Veterans Day, for if not for the values of this country, we would not have been fighting in the greatest of all wars more than 100 years ago.

But fighting among ourselves needs a breather.

More than 100 year ago, there we were with new weapons — airplanes, tanks and submarines, just to name a few. We pledged to be neutral when fighting broke out in 1914, but passenger ocean liners of Britain and Italy were sunk without warning in 1915 by the Germans, killing more than 1,400. Among them were Americans.

Opinions about Germany in the States never swayed after that. And early in 1917, after the sinking of a U.S. ocean liner and four merchant ships, we had had enough. President Wilson requested and was granted by Congress entry to the war.

Germany surrendered Nov. 11, 1918. Two millions Americans served, and about 50,000 of them were among the 16 million around the world dead.

The events that will commemorate Veterans Day this year are somewhat muted. There’s no less love for our veterans, but COVID-19 is in the way. It’s hard to bring people together.

We should pause to remember. There’ll be closings all around Elizabethtown and Bladen County, and we’ll see a fair amount of red, white and blue sprinkled in as we go about our day.

But Veterans Day means more than a break from regular activities.

We need to stop and pay respect for those who defend us and our way of living. We’re not the perfect country no more than any other, but our entry to that war signaled our rightful place as a world power. Although battered and bruised from the many years, we are yet to be pushed from the perch.

We’ve had presidents and lawmakers who have emboldened that place, and others who gave away too much. Still, we remain the world’s greatest country, the one most revered, the one most targeted by those who detest our government, our way of life, and our place in the world.

What America says and does still matters to the rest of the world. That’s not changing anytime soon. Make no mistake — we didn’t get here by chance.

And we certainly owe more than a thank you to our veterans. Wednesday, and every day of our lives, it’s the least we can do.

Wilson’s politics were what we would have wanted. Other countries in Europe were fighting, and we were yet to be the policeman of the world. We wanted to stay neutral. But the atrocities became too much. And then we were one of them.

America did the right thing.

We do so tomorrow when we remember and pay honor to our country’s heroes.