Editorial: Benevolence will enhance Christmas for so many

Calls have already come in. “When does it start?” they ask.

We embrace our part in collaboration with others to help the less fortunate in Bladen County. Nonetheless, the voice on the other end offers a sobering reminder that the need is great in so many places, especially in the holiday season.

With COVID-19 this year, that need will be even greater.

The Empty Stocking Fund has begun collecting donations. Applications will be available Dec. 1 at the Department of Social Services.

Not everyone is familiar, so we will be happy to share a little background.

This endeavor began years ago. It’s a way for the newspaper to be a community partner, to do what we can to help. We try 365 days a year, providing news and information as the county’s oldest and most trusted source.

The Department of Social Services and Leinwand’s on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown have been terrific partners. The DSS handles all of the application process, helping determine those most in need.

Ricky Leinwand, a longtime partner of the endeavor, has provided unwavering support and guidance. His store is heaven on earth for many who receive the vouchers community donations make possible.

This year we added assistance from the United Way, which makes donations tax deductible. The Robeson County branch is helping us, but all recipients being helped will be from Bladen County.

We love the Christmas season. The lights seem to twinkle a little differently no matter where we see them. The colors are resplendent. Christmas turns us all into a bunch of little kids.

The carols we sing haven’t all been around forever, strange as that might seem to the generations among us. But their words and meaning are ingrained, every bit as much as the familiarity of the melodies.

Traditions evolve at this time of year. It happens naturally as our families change. Some new things come around that give us places to go and see; other happenings are natural parts of the calendar.

All bring a smile to our faces.

We know, too, that Christmas isn’t always a festive and transformative time for everyone. Hardships exist, and this season can sometimes cause strain and stress. Those in difficult situations may not speak of what they lack; they’re just looking to get through.

In the case of many parents, it’s a time to protect their children and not let them feel any different than their peers. That can be difficult.

That’s where the Empty Stocking Fund can help.

Keep in mind, the size of the gift is not what is important. Equal sacrifice doesn’t mean equal zeroes on the end of a check.

Whether it is a small group of friends who work together, a family looking to help another, a business that cares and wants to show it, or anyone with a heart for children at Christmas, we hope the Empty Stocking Fund will be a consideration for your benevolence.