Two weeks ago, we not so surprisingly learned Bladen County is as entrenched as any in North Carolina as a politically purple county that bleeds red.

In a new system tied to how we’re doing with the coronavirus, we found out Tuesday we’re orange. That’s the middle of three tiers assigned to us by the state Department of Health and Human Services, and only 10 of 100 counties are worse off. We’re lumped in with 42 others on this level; there are 47 in yellow.

What Gov. Roy Cooper and his administration are now asking, because of that distinction, is for Bladen’s county and municipal leadership to use civil penalties against us if we’re not following his executive orders. That includes using law enforcement, the fire marshal or other regulators and inspectors to enforce not only his regulations but also any additional ordinances and restrictions the towns or the county wish to implement.

Bladen County had a substance abuse problem long before we ever heard of COVID-19. We also had a general upstream swim against economic struggles — we’re not the poorest county in the state, but we’re hardly flush. As our health director explained in August, the county as a whole to include all races and genders starts out underserved due to its rural nature.

The governor is, as he has been since declaring a state of emergency in March, trying to lead us through the pandemic with what he believes is best.

We think fines are a bad idea and will inflict more pain and strain on the very organizations — the health care systems — that he is trying to keep from being overwhelmed by the impact of the virus.

This isn’t a physical sickness just for the elderly, who are most at risk and show up in the statistics with the most cases and the most deaths. Anyone can get it. More than that, anyone can be impacted.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said emergency department visits related to mental health are up 24 percent for children ages 5-11. It’s 31 percent for children ages 12-17. The timeframe was April to October, measured this year against last. That’s only youth.

We’ll go out on a limb and suggest there’s a multiplier effect of instances where health care is not sought at all — adults and youth just deal with it ever how they can. That population will land in the statistics we shared in this space earlier, where since the pandemic began the CDC has found significant increases in using alcohol, illegal substances, first-time uses of both, and suicide attempts.

People have to use common sense until this passes — and it will pass. Best we can tell, few if any are free-wheeling like before. The majority are being careful, limiting contacts with others, and practicing safe protocols.

As Bladen County and municipal leaders consider the governor’s recommendations, we encourage a compassionate approach that fights the tendencies for the virus’ spread and respects the full health balance needed to live through it. Civil fines should not be part of that.