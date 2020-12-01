December has arrived!

Almost hard to believe, given the rigors this pandemic year has wrought upon us. Seems everyone we meet, or so many things we see on social media, relate to anxiousness to be done with 2020.

And yet, the reason — the coronavirus — won’t be going away when the calendar flips. Just as it didn’t when the election ended.

We’ve got three-plus weeks to reset our minds and move into a joyous occasion for the Christmas season.

We’d like to offer some encouragement, namely for safety but also for our state’s No. 1 industry of agriculture. Christmas trees, after all, are an $86 million staple provided by North Carolina farmers. We’re second in the nation only to Oregon.

Growers, the National Christmas Tree Association tells us, will plant one to three new seedlings for every tree they harvest. That’s in comparison to artificial trees, typically made of a petroleum-based product manufactured mostly in Chinese factories.

Real trees are plentiful and we have our choices. And with those selections come safety responsibilities.

Each year, the American Christmas Tree Association tells us, fires cause $13 million in property damage. It doesn’t take much for one to start. The fires are a risk not only toward the property but also the lives of those in the home.

Most fires from Christmas trees are caused by the dryness of the tree, electrical malfunction with lights, or poorly located heating sources.

We fully endorse the tips the organization offers to help us all have a safe Christmas:

• Fresh trees are less likely to catch fire, so look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily from its branches. The tree shouldn’t be shedding its needles readily.

• Always place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and keep the tree base filled with water to avoid a dry out.

• Make sure all your indoor and outdoor Christmas lights have been tested in a lab by the UL or ETL/ITSNA for safety, and throw out any damaged lights.

• Any lights you use outdoors must be labeled suitable for exterior placement, and be sure to plug them into a ground-fault circuit interrupter protected receptacle.

• Keep all your holiday candles away from your Christmas tree, surrounding furniture and decor.

• Bedtime means lights off! Don’t forget to turn your Christmas tree lights off each night.

The association says when the tree begins to drop its needles, it’s time to say goodbye to the evergreen foliage until next year.

This time of year is special. It is festive and there seems to always be a rush — whether it is us or everyone around us.

Enjoy it while it lasts, and be sure to pause and take care of your tree.