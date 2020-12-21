We knew this would not be an easy year.

The Empty Stocking Fund was challenged, as all things have been, by COVID-19. The requests were plentiful like always, and much to our delight, donations came through in a big way.

A very big way.

For the third consecutive year, the amount donated exceeded the previous year. And this at a time when a number of our regular contributors were hindered by not being able to hold fundraising events — a situation that was no fault of theirs.

Same could be said for a lot of individuals, too, in that many of us are just trying to make ends meet.

Collections this year were $11,652.50, the second year in a row it has exceeded five figures. We couldn’t be more proud of what this represents and says about our community.

We heard from several applicants about job losses. Others are dealing with family members that have cancer, or are disabled and cannot work.

A message from those helped to those who gave was simple. “Thank you” they said, over and over. “This is a blessing,” they said.

Yes, Bladen County people helping Bladen County people is a blessing indeed.

We know the following are people our readers know, and we would ask everyone to be intentional to share a word of thanks or encouragement. They shared with others, and as a result the children of our county will smile.

Families and individuals include the annual Cain Family Dinner, Woody Horton, Renee Campbell Horton, Robin Herring, Cephus J. Beatty, Dr. Teresa McKoy Watts, Laurie and Richard Smith, Elizabeth and Paul Albritton, and Catherine and Charles DeVane.

The organizations and businesses included Whimsical Flowers & Gifts, Star Communications, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and the United Way of Robeson County.

Churches and their groups included Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church Men’s Club, and the Beth Car Presbyterian Church Women’s Circle and its Adult Sunday School Class.

Many were anonymous. And that included from someone who years ago was a child in a family helped by the fund.

We would be remiss not to note that Whimsical and the chamber offered their donations as a conduit to those attending, respectively, the Holly Jolly Christmas Show and the Tour of Churches. So there were many more who are not named here.

All gave something, and as a result there are and will be big smiles around Bladen County.

The Bladen Journal extends sincere thanks to Jill Sampson and the staff at the Department of Social Services; to Ricky Leinwand and his staff at Leinwands; and to Tate Johnson and his staff at the United Way in Robeson County who helped make donations tax deductible this year.

The Empty Stocking Fund doesn’t happen without these folks. And it doesn’t happen without the generous gifts.

From our family at the newspaper to yours, we say “Thanks!” and wish all a “Merry Christmas!”