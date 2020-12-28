Editorial: Fitness frenzy and vanity aside, let’s get healthy moving into 2021

How did that Christmas party tour go? We ask because we care. Truly, we do.

And we know this year was different. Either the usual plethora of gatherings were not held, they were and everybody did their best to stay safe in the company of others, or they were held through an internet application and not in person.

Regardless of which, we suspect the tasty treats that come along in the weeks spanning Thanksgiving to Christmas were still made available. And most of us partook as we normally might.

In fact, we might have taken a bit more since some people didn’t come.

The new year arrives Friday, and for many of us, it represents another opportunity to take on the challenge of our waistlines.

It’s something of an annual tradition. New year, resolutions, and among them take off some pounds. Get the clothes to fit better, and yes, be a little bit healthier.

Vanity is usually the No. 1 driver for the first of the year fitness frenzy. But in the age of COVID-19, and another strain on the way, being as healthy as we can takes on a little more added importance.

Bladen County, according to its Health Department, ranked 88th of 100 counties in 2020 for health outcomes and health factors, its strategic plan says. Forty percent of us are obese, 29 percent are physically inactive and 21 percent smoke.

On the upside, the county improved its position relative to others by five spots.

But there is so much more work to be done. After all, when you stand between two people and only one of you is likely to be regularly physically active, that’s not good.

We’re less than enthusiastic on resolutions because most don’t seem to last. But we are big on encouraging healthy lifestyles.

Make the goals as you wish — modest or bold, but we do recommend something within reach. Most people who study such percentages would say that setting an unattainable goal is worthless, and serves as nothing more than a way to easily be defeated.

We don’t want that for anyone.

Be honest and realistic. Put check points into your plan, like a workout buddy, someone to meet for walks, or someone who will ask about the progress. Personal trainers are an excellent resource, and there are affordable ones to be found.

Stay balanced — in diet and in exercise. We’ve got to eat, and choosing a better way is the first step. Do some research to see what your body does with certain foods, even some that are not our favorites.

Keep it simple in exercise — get the cardio going, establish a routine, and build upon it as able. This isn’t a plea to see how many can do the triathlon at White Lake, but there is a terrific multi-use path there with a little parking at Waterford for those needing a place to walk or jog.

Getting healthy is always a good idea. The pandemic has been a sobering reminder.

For 2021, let’s find the sweet spot on nutrition and exercise.