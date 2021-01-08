Much has changed since July 2011. Even more will happen in the next decade, too.

Responsibility for members of the Bladen County Schools Board of Education could not be greater than the coming months when they will both choose a superintendent for the school system and continue to adapt to a worldwide pandemic, the magnitude of which hasn’t been seen in more than a century.

Choosing the successor to Dr. Robert Taylor is challenging enough, just as was a previous board’s sorting through to select him. Taylor came with solid credentials and only bolstered them during his time here.

Not every decision was popular, and some were later reversed or given an alternate ending. Statistics confirm success in a number of areas for the school system under his guidance.

We believe it is fair to say, as he heads into a job as deputy state superintendent, he’s leaving it better than he found it. For an employee in any job, we can only hope for as much.

Two charter schools are now a part of the public school offerings in Bladen County, institutions that have gained success. In particular, Emereau: Bladen Charter School is growing and will be K-12 with its first graduating class in spring of 2024.

The board and its next superintendent will be wise to accept that not only is Emereau not going away, its academics and extracurricular offerings should be embraced for the challenges they bring. Not every child learns in the same manner, and Emereau, the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy and Bladen Early College High School give parents and their children choices.

That’s a good thing.

If traditional public school educators view the charter schools as competition, so be it. We believe they are options, and good ones for a diverse county that sprawls across hundreds of square miles and has varying socioeconomic levels.

The best for everyone in Bladen County is all we ask and want. That goes for every child, from before they reach school age right on through the formative years and into adulthood. Choices improve those outcomes.

Taylor doesn’t leave behind a perfect school system. There isn’t one and never will be.

The school board needs to have broad vision as it sorts through and makes this hire. It can’t possibly look into a crystal ball and know every challenge ahead, such as creation of more education opportunities, technology advances, or something like a pandemic.

But it can look into the mind and thinking of candidates. It can see the pattern of their experience. That includes decisions and their impacts, and it includes reactions by those they’ve led with regard to division or unification. They can know the person they’re hiring if they do their homework.

The decision for Bladen County’s next school superintendent is about leadership that will best benefit the children in the classrooms. Educating them is the most important part of this equation.

That’s the responsibility of the board. And it could not be any greater.

We wish them well in the search.