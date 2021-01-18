As the final four years of Gov. Roy Cooper begin, and the first of what Joe Biden says will be his final four years also begin, we’re watching the jobs.

Theirs, yes. But more importantly, what each is doing as it relates to the jobs of those around us.

No matter who had been in those respective offices a year ago — can you believe Thursday is the anniversary? — when COVID-19 came to America, the economy was destined for a hit. And dare we argue, for a full tanking.

A pandemic of this magnitude hasn’t been dealt with here in more than 100 years. There’s a long list of pros and cons comparing the two timeframes, though neither incidence is good.

So here we are, a year later, a presidential year election behind us and the General Assembly in Raleigh and Congress in Washington about to start back legislating — otherwise known as making new laws.

Lest anyone be confused, small businesses are hurting. They’ve gotten help from federal aid, and some in Bladen County picked up a little extra when commissioners made part of the CARES Act available. There was also a check for small business aid passed into Bladen We Care from former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest while he campaigned for governor.

Every little bit helps, take our word for it.

North Carolina businesses number roughly 4,000 less since last March, when the coronavirus really began to start hitting us. We’ve got nearly 300,000 less jobs.

Cooper’s press releases on new businesses, or expansions, in North Carolina have still come along. But the promises of $500 million — that’s our taxpayer money, by the way — to 38 corporations will net just more than 10,000 jobs.

The tax base in those communities will be helped, of course, but none of them are in Bladen.

In Washington, Biden has let it be known he wants the minimum wage to be raised to $15. It’s been $7.25 since 2009.

While that sounds pretty good on the surface for those making it, the backstory is important. Yes, some families — estimates say it could be 1 million — might be lifted out of poverty by the move. But other low-wage workers are going to become jobless. That’s not our summary, it’s from the Congressional Budget Office that studies these kinds of moves in depth.

Not only that, many studies articulate well that small family and midsize businesses will be disproportionately hurt through extra costs. If they’re paying more for labor, prices for us are likely going to go up so they keep at least a razor-thin profit.

Figure also, large companies will try to automate even more than they have already.

Add in the push we’re getting ready to see to make citizens of a population that came to the United States illegally, and the pool for legal workers is going to swell.

There’s only so many jobs, and we’re losing not only those but entire businesses. Many won’t be able to come back. Those that remain seek automation at every opportunity.

The equation is challenging. We hope our leaders choose wisely. As we watch their jobs, we hope to keep ours.