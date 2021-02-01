Often we hear a similar sentiment repeated, and its value is increased in the aftermath of a coming vacancy.

In Elizabethtown, “what’s good for White Lake is good for Elizabethtown.” And in White Lake, “what’s good for Elizabethtown is good for White Lake.”

The truth is, what’s good for any part of Bladen County is going to be good for the rest. Those high-dollar property values around the lake have a huge impact on someone paying property taxes in another area, whether it be Clarkton, White Oak, Kelly or anywhere else.

And the allure of the 100 block of West Broad Street, and keeping those storefronts filled, certainly is a draw for a number of other places.

So as the Town Council in Elizabethtown begins to pull itself together and figure out the next step behind Eddie Madden leaving the town manager position, opportunity is the indirect offering. And for an entire county. Let’s face it — when it comes to finding money, everybody knows the new county manager for Columbus was as good as there was for miles and he helped more than just the town.

White Lake’s commissioners thought so enough that they hired him to be a project manager for their multi-use path. That’s a job he’ll soon be having to give up, same as the chairmanship of the Board of Directors for Emereau: Bladen Charter School. At all three, he’ll depart with grant applications and construction in progress.

There’s a number of people in the county who are writing grants, and doing so successfully. But perhaps now is as good a time as any for numerous entities to chat, to have some dialogue about unity that helps Bladen County.

We’ve seen the benefit of a partnership like the Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial group and the more government-minded economic development department for the county. There’s a link through Chuck Heustess, private business leaders, and the public sector’s tax dollars. In a rural agriculture county of about 33,000, businesses have come, they’ve expanded, and our tax base has grown.

In scores of projects over the last 13 years, finding grant money has enabled many ideas in Elizabethtown to happen. It’s a fair argument the path at the lake would still be stuck in neutral, 20 years after that wonderful idea was hatched.

Could one person, or more, be a key link under some kind of an umbrella? Could such a resource free up people in other jobs to concentrate their efforts in places other than not missing grant cycles?

A number of our smaller communities could surely benefit.

Elizabethtown will be hard-pressed to replicate a successor with equal characteristics to Madden. It’s not impossible, but the talent pool available will be interesting.

And yet, if the search is outside the box and others in the county embrace the town to foster the “what’s good for …” sentiment, how might Bladen County as a whole benefit — most especially, that economic heartbeat in Elizabethtown and White Lake?

Madden’s departure is a piece of adversity, no doubt about it. But his job will be filled. It is a vacancy that creates opportunity.