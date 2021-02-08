Editorial: Franklin Street rush wrong, unfortunate; now turn it positive

Two related things happened Saturday night, and it most certainly was not the first time for either.

That a picturesque college town and its officials, to include the university and the town itself, appear to have botched the sequence is dumbfounding. All is not lost. We could still see a positive.

Carolina beat Duke in college basketball’s best and most storied rivalry. They met with each team unranked for the only time since 1960, yet anyone with a hint of knowing what this series means to both campuses and their alumni could predict that the outcome would not be just another ho-hum “Hey, we won the game tonight!”

The university’s official Twitter account did offer, “We know rushing Franklin Street is a tradition after a win, but this is not the year to do it. Get takeout from your favorite spot and safely enjoy the @UNC_Basketball game at home.”

Students are young. They’re headstrong. And when the Tar Heels polished off a 91-87 win, Franklin Street was a sea of humanity. There was a small bonfire in the street.

Some there wore masks. Some there did not wear masks.

Chapel Hill police were called at 8:15 p.m., minutes after the game ended. That they were not there, or there with enough presence, is a worthy question.

That students ignored the warnings, and the 25-person-limit on outdoor gatherings from the governor who graduated from their university, is another matter.

So what happens now? And what should happen?

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz was none too pleased Saturday night. It was just two days earlier that his school had the unfortunate responsibility to say nine people were being removed from campus housing because of complaints they violated university protocols related to the coronavirus.

Those nine came from 179 reports of violations over three calendar months. Though there’s no way to know if everyone celebrating on Franklin Street was a student on Saturday, it’s a reasonable guess the number is north of 179.

Should all of them face banishment from campus? No.

What they did was risky and wrong. Every bit as much as the gatherings in the social justice protests from 2020, every bit as much as the gatherings of some political candidates in last year’s election cycle, every bit as much as gatherings we’ve seen in small communities right here in Bladen County.

The students, or whoever the revelers were, shouldn’t get a free pass. Guskiewicz and his staff will be hard-pressed not to create a double-standard, given there are nine they’ve already booted from housing — details and violation degrees of which, we’re not sure.

We don’t condone Saturday’s rush of Franklin Street. But we’re also understanding of a bigger picture. Not much, if anything, was done to stop the initial rush. Once there, the party didn’t last very long — less than an hour.

What the university needs to generate is the teachable moment. The offenders should be held accountable. We’d suggest returning a community service, albeit safely. And yes, they should get a warning that more serious consequences will be delivered should they go astray again.