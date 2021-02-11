Editorial: Whatever cost to keep charitable program, Bladen people are worth it

Charitable donations from county commissioners may soon be done.

That’s not only a shame, it would be an egregious mistake for the woeful reason they think it’s too much trouble.

Commissioners have in place a program with both policy and discretion whereby organizations in Bladen County can make application to receive funds. The policy was adjusted as recently as last year.

In Wednesday’s annual planning retreat, the item was designated for discussion. And for nearly one-half hour of the five-plus hours day, commissioners haggled as only they can do.

They are, after all, politicians. It’s what they do.

Their action — the only one formally done in fact — was to choose from two proposals. But before doing so, conversation immediately nose-dived into a desire to revamp the program. Commissioner Michael Cogdell’s request included the suggestion that it would be better to do nothing until such time.

Chairman Charles Ray Peterson offered a Monday morning quarterback summation, saying that when the program was set up, it was likely the requests would make administration of the dollars problematic. Some programs get larger dollar amounts from other sources, yet still craved a piece of the pie. One, for example, asked for more than four times the amount available to all.

None are totally dependent on this county money, but for many of them, every penny counts.

One dozen organizations were listed on a summary sheet for appropriations in 2019-20, requests for 2020-21, and the two proposals. The work of a subcommittee comprised of Peterson, Cogdell and Mark Gillespie sitting alongside County Manager Greg Martin had mulled the options and created the proposals.

A couple of choices were questioned by Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins. The suggestion to abandon the program gained support. Peterson answered one question saying a choice was made because an organization got state or federal funding and therefore didn’t need the county, while another commissioner reasoned that logic didn’t pass the test when both proposals showed a different organization got both of those plus the county.

Back and forth it went.

The organizations are not at fault. Far from it. Each is a worthy cause doing excellent work in Bladen County, and no commissioner would ever say they were not. Cogdell said he wanted to help them all. That’s worth discussion. So, too, is the big picture view of who needs help most when considering how all are sustained.

The sum total to be shared is $6,425. The county budget is just over $59.3 million. That’s one ten-thousandth of 1 percent of the annual budget.

What makes a difference? Enough that we think this program should continue, and commissioners should swallow hard, set their policies and help the organizations?

Bladen County citizens.

There’ll be $200 to the United Way Day of Caring; $500 to the Bladen County Literacy Council; $750 each to Bladen County Youth Focus and Bladen County Hospital Foundation; and $845 each to Disabled American Veterans, Special Olympics, Bladenboro Historical Society, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, and American Legion Post 404.

We hope and trust Bladen Smart Start, East Arcadia Senior Citizens’ Corp. and Southeastern Carolina Crossroads will survive without the county’s help.

Can all 12 of these organizations use the assistance? No question. More than these 12.

Our commissioners did well to institute this program. We believe it’s worth continuing, no matter what fraction of the budget it represents. We can’t put a price on our people, or the cost to help them.