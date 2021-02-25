Editorial: Suffering state pleads for its freedoms and liberties

Incredulously, the judge looked at the lawyer and pleaded.

“I’m asking you,” Superior Court Judge James Gale said to the lawyer of Gov. Roy Cooper, our state’s former attorney general. “Can you tell me — can you isolate something about bars specifically … I’m begging you — if you’ve got it — to give me the evidence.”

True story.

So, too, is the ridiculous extremes that the second-term Democrat has gone that have kept our state’s commerce in shackles. More than 200,000 North Carolinians have lost their employment.

In fact, when Cooper first threw the state into a lockdown last spring, he and his administration either failed to be proactive or failed to think about what would happen at the state Division of Employment Security. The agency and its personnel were run over.

Like a Mack truck run over.

The disaster included stories of laid-off workers waiting on hold for eight or more hours one day and having to call back again the next. The virus was new, it was difficult to see people in person, and Cooper kept preaching “flatten the curve” and “data and science.”

The curve never shaped up back then. No spike, certainly not until the holidays. Cabin fever, fear of never seeing loved ones again, fear of loved ones dying alone — it all boiled over and the governor’s pleas for residents to stay home and not gather for the holidays were fruitless.

He didn’t think it through. And, cases and deaths statistics shot through the roof.

The mental anguish he placed on so many has been swept away by media friendly to him and his party. Make no mistake — the mental health situation in all 100 counties is fragile at best. Studies last year in the early months of the pandemic gave empirical evidence people were turning to alcohol and drugs to cope, some who had never even done so, others who have used it as a crutch before.

While Cooper and his “yes men” were harping on COVID-19 overwhelming our medical facilities, the mental health of the state was rapidly declining into an abyss.

Businesses have closed and many will never come back again. More businesses than ever are looking at ways to shift from people jobs to automation. In other words, even those not laid off have no sure future.

That was happening before COVID-19, and the disease has escalated the process.

Wednesday, Cooper finally gave into the pressure. As evidenced by the judge’s comment above, he was not in a good position last week in the lawsuit against a Greenville bar owner. The General Assembly is back in session, got bipartisan support to deal him a significant setback on reopening schools through Senate Bill 37, and is pushing more legislation to get the Old North State reopened.

More people than ever respect the lethal nature of the virus. Many have quit making it a political football.

It’s best for our governor to do the same.

Give us back our freedoms and individual liberties.

Cooper doesn’t know it all. That evidence we have.