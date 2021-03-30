Editorial: Access fight is gaining momentum in Senate

Nine more senators have gotten on board. Momentum is building as we fight for better access to records that show how well people we pay through our tax dollars are performing in government jobs.

Given how tough it is to get some to comply with laws already on the books, perhaps this will help. We can only hope among the most hapless situations.

Senate bill 335 is sponsored by Sens. Norman Sanderson, Bill Rabon and Joyce Krawiec. Rabon represents us in Bladen County, as well as constituents in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender.

We’re happy to hear that co-sponsors now include Sens. Danny Britt, Lisa Barnes, Kevin Corbin, Chuck Edwards, Brent Jackson, Steve Jarvis, Todd Johnson, Paul Newton and Vickie Sawyer.

To refresh memories, SB335 is historic, the first effort by the General Assembly leadership to allow the public meaningful access to state and local government personnel records. The public, we believe, has a right to know why a government employee was disciplined, suspended, demoted, promoted or separated from a job — not just when.

Bladen County Schools are a prime example of what’s wrong when it comes to public records.

When a school board member mentioned Feb. 8 that teachers resigning was a worrisome trend, we sought to confirm. The district office first rebuffed our request, saying for records involving frequency of resignations, “We do not have a created record of this item.”

Helpful folks we like to be, we explained what records to send over that would show that information and provided an example from the board’s meeting minutes. The request was made Feb. 9; it was partially fulfilled March 15. Call us puzzled as to why finding the minutes takes so long out there on U.S. 701.

On March 1, shortly after the school board concluded its private, back-room in the dark search and voted to approve the new superintendent, we requested a copy of his contract. We’re still waiting, and April 1 is Thursday — no fooling.

That item, of course, doesn’t need the new legislation. It already is part of state law Bladen County Schools — the evidence says — feels it is above.

We also asked, on March 1, for the new superintendent’s original date of employment, terms of any contracts, annual salary and compensation, dates and amounts of salary change, dates and descriptions of reasons for promotion, and dates and types of suspension if any.

Four weeks. Nothing.

If the local school board won’t comply with existing law, we’ll welcome every available additional law so that we can bring to the public eye these items and any others which this group desires to keep private. Just what do they have to hide?

Call Sen. Rabon’s office at 919-733-5963, or write him an email at Bill.Rabon@ncleg.gov. Let him know what a wonderful job he’s doing to bring sunlight to the darkness of government secrecy.

And down here on Broad Street, we’ll keep fighting for access too. Even, if we have to with the school board, where it already exists.