For Christians, this weekend will be the most important moment to celebrate.

As many a preacher has reminded those in the pews stretched out before them, there is no Christmas without the agony and triumph we remember at Easter. A story that begins with the beauty of angels singing at Bethlehem does not end in the sorrow and heartbreak at Golgotha.

He lives! And we give praise and glory for that promise.

The four Gospels tell us the story of Jesus’ final days in varying ways. If we study them collectively, there’s consideration for the differences and just what they might mean.

Believers well remember the disturbance He created in the Temple, the answers to challenges of His authority, betrayal by Judas and the Passover meal He shared with the disciples.

We remember the love extoled to all. Handed to Pilate by the Sanhedrin, the bullish crowd before them was asked to choose between this perfect man and the worst of criminals.

They sang hosanna at the beginning of the week, and by the end of it they were chanting, “Crucify Him!”

Mocked, flogged and insulted, Jesus was given a crown of thorns for His head; His hands and feet pierced by the nails that held Him to a cross.

Crucifixion is the ugliest of deaths, and yet the Lord and Savior of the world took this route in His final hours on earth for each of us who believe in Him.

Rather than the end, this was our beginning. He promised eternal life, allowing Christians every day to sing praises, remembering the tomb was empty and “He has risen!” (Mark 16:6).

God’s only son, the ultimate sacrifice, paid the price so that we might have everlasting life.

We walk this earth today with no promise of tomorrow. We have the choice to have faith, to know our final destination. We are brethren, no matter where we stand or what we may choose.

We pray for God’s love and mercy to all.

The world was intended to be a special place. We should treat others as we wish to be treated, and this will help make it so.

From Philippians 2:5-11 (New International Version):

“Your attitude should be the same as that of Christ Jesus:

Who, being in very nature of God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped,

but made himself nothing, taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness.

And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself and became obedient to death – even death on a cross!

Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name,

that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth,

and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God, the Father.”