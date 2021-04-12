Editorial: New chapter in political ideology of education

They are back.

On Monday, Bladen County Schools not only returned students from a spring break of six days around Easter, it returned them to in-person instruction. Parents still had an option to keep students remote.

But, for pre-kindergarteners through the seniors in high school, it is the state’s Plan A model on all 13 campuses.

Wednesdays remain a day for the schools to be “deep cleaned.” Students on this day will be in the remote learning mode that has set thousands of students across the state behind.

We’re pleased they are back. It’s about time. Faulting leadership for erring on the side of caution would not be out intent, but we are convinced that educational leadership in many facets on the state and local levels hopped on the political ideology bandwagon last summer.

Many found it hard to let go.

Our Board of Education in Bladen County is a challenged bunch. Not only have they been forced to deal with a pandemic, there’s also been a superintendent vacancy created by last fall’s election and the subsequent hiring of Dr. Robert Taylor to Catherine Truitt’s staff as a deputy.

The school board struggled mightily with both.

Two protests of leadership decisions since the pandemic began have resulted in about-face moves. The first was graduation last spring, the most recent was athletics participation in basketball with players wearing a face covering or mask.

Turns out, referees and coaches never were much on that requirement after all. Oh, there was a lot of spouting off about the safety of the measure, and pointing to health organizations’ positions.

But when the teams took the floor, from the first week on, the mask-beard was in vogue. It was in games played in Bladen County, and we saw it in video and still photographs across the state right on through to the state title games. Coaches and players.

And then, for all the talk of limiting crowds at high school games even now into the spring, for creating social distance except in the event of families together, we’ve seen that it is nothing more than talk. Folks, for the most part, are doing what they want when they want and there’s only so much that will be done in response.

Gov. Roy Cooper continues to talk to all of us like we’re fourth-graders, as he has since the pandemic began. He won’t tell us what the metrics have to be to finish lifting restrictions. He and the health officials, however, did recently reset the color-coded tier system from three levels to five.

So instead of Bladen getting into the best level on the last report, we’re back in the middle.

Which brings us back to getting kids in school. Cooper was adamantly against it, then suddenly in February changed course. The pressure got to him. In March, it got to our school board.

Finally, on a Monday in April, 56 weeks since Cooper closed the schools, many students harmed by leaders following political ideology got back into the classrooms.

About time. Long overdue. And quite the history lesson for students in the future to look back upon.