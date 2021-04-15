Editorial: In search of others doing work as she does

In this maddening world of politicization over … well, just about everything under the sun … thank goodness for people like Beth Wood.

Most of us don’t know of her, or only hear of her come election time.

She is the elected state auditor. She’s a Democrat.

And we’re thankful today, and every day, that the “D” beside her name on a ballot does not impact how she carries out the duties for which she is sworn.

We need more public servants that toss out the “R” or the “D” when doing their jobs. We’d get less gridlock inside the Beltway, along Jones Street, and at the corner of Poplar and Broad in Elizabethtown.

The public would certainly be served better. We fondly recall the tremendous run of the late Walter B. Jones Jr., the Farmville lawmaker who rose through the General Assembly and earned a seat in Congress even with speed bumps along the way like gerrymandered districts.

Smart as they come, he changed to the Republican Party after the district lines shenanigans. Constituents knew it was the man and not the party, and not surprisingly, he promptly won a seat in Washington. He also broke away from the GOP on a number of issues while there, always prompting political reporters to forecast that … oh, just perhaps … in the next election it would be the time he would be defeated.

Never happened. He’d rack up 60 or more percent of the vote. He was honest, called it like he saw it, and did what was best for his people.

Wood’s service to people is far different, but we see similar characteristics from the product of Craven County and East Carolina University. She hasn’t rode anybody’s party coattails into this position. She was elected in 2008, same as Democratic Gov. Bev Perdue, won again when Republican Pat McCrory became governor, and twice now when Gov. Roy Cooper has won. Over those elections, a Democrat won the White House thrice and a Republican once.

Her record and service are distinct. In accounting, the books don’t lie and when her office tackles its projects, they sort it all out and determine what each of us would want to know. Are our tax dollars protected? Is there wasteful spending?

And on the back end, can anyone come behind her and show where she wasn’t honest in assessment?

Her latest work didn’t get a lot of hullaballoo from the liberal-leaning media that says it tells everyone what is going on in Raleigh. But it is on the front page today of this, your Favorite Good Morning Newspaper in Bladen County. The risks with Medicaid need to be known, especially when the Department of Health and Human Services has $12.1 billion in the balance and Cooper and his cronies would push another $4 billion a year into the mix.

The website of her office publishes all reports. Most of the contents are in plain English. DHHS, coronavirus relief money, the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Transportation — she and her staff can examine all books, records, files, papers, documents and financial affairs of every state agency.

For our protection.

Without bias.

And for that, we’re thankful for people like Beth Wood and the job she does. More “politicians” could do us a service by following suit.