Editorial: Out of darkness they shall come; county budget work ramps up

Out of the darkness they will step on Monday afternoon.

Bladen County commissioners will be holding a meeting at 4 p.m., a specially called one, for the purpose of discussion on the fiscal year budget in 2021-22. The group of nine has until June 30 to get it ready, so there’s a little bit of urgency but certainly not a panic.

The timing is neither behind nor necessarily far ahead.

This, however, won’t be the first time the board has met to discuss the budget. There was a bit of briefing during the February planning retreat, per usual. And since then, the commissioners have met in small groups.

Those meetings have not been, nor do they, have to be publicized for the benefit of the public. Given how seldom the public hearings for the budget attract speakers, we doubt there would be many attending these as well unless they were tied to an interest supported by the budget and either they or commissioners asked — think schools, college, department heads, etc.

That doesn’t mean the commissioners should be meeting privately to handle taxpayers’ money. They are granted that practice for special occasions, all of which are covered in public meeting laws.

We’re encouraged that there was enough sentiment in the group to meet publicly. The best reason given during a meeting earlier this month was that one member of the board wanted to hear what others were saying as they said it. There was no accusation that they wouldn’t be briefed, or told accurately; rather, the choice of words and the tone of inflection would be there for them to judge personally.

We all know, it’s one thing to paraphrase, to share as we heard it. And, it can sometimes be quite another to hear it from the horse’s mouth. We’ve seen that in attitude and expression of thought within this group in their four-plus months together.

The board did plenty of small group work last year. The coronavirus pandemic had hit, was in its first stages, and there were a lot of unknowns. Groups small and large were not meeting together. One of the last meetings in their room downstairs at the courthouse played out with commissioners at their seats, and the clerk and department heads across the hall in the Emergency Command Center with exception to go in and present alongside the county manager.

It was awkward, but credit the panel in place at the time — they made it work.

We hope they make the budget process work, including keeping it in the eyes of the public. When handling someone else’s money, it’s the least that can be done. Besides, why bring a question for backroom deals brokered in darkness? The Board of Education can share how that’s worked out — not good, with trust and credibility plummeting.

Big questions are in front of the group for a number of areas. We know there’ll be a push for employee raises. We know there’ll be a push for educational needs. And revaluation is going to be pivotal for revenue expectancy beyond this budget.

Those are but a few.

Our best to the commissioners as they seek to do what’s best for our county.