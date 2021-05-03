Fran, Floyd, Matthew, Florence.

Those were the big ones. But certainly, not the only ones.

When the rain comes, the Bryant Swamp Canal becomes a threat to downtown Bladenboro. It’s been cleaned and improved, but the hurricanes — even long periods of wet weather outside of those kind of storms — can simply overmatch it and overwhelm business owners.

Small communities and thriving downtown business districts don’t go together like they did half a century ago. We got more mobile in the latter decades of the last century, when urban sprawl really took hold and big box stores followed suit. The reliable places we once did business with were ones we wanted to support, even if it meant passing up a better price should we make a little drive.

Now that’s changing, too. Internet shopping is easy, and booming. They’ll deliver anything anywhere, and often for a good price.

Hats are doffed to Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial. It’s a group that includes Leon Martin, Mac Campbell, Robert Hester, Al Beatty, Greg Taylor, Reynold Hester, Ann Garrett, Dan Allen, Billy Ray Pait, Charles Ray Peterson and Ray Britt.

The nonprofit that has keyed a number of economic wins for Bladen County recognized the problem in Bladenboro — the biggest being not only the flooding that always happens, but that there was no reason for sane business owners to continue flood after flood.

“Our struggle is to find tenants with the confidence to go back in the downtown area,” Chuck Heustess said in January 2020. He’s the staff director of not only Bladen’s Bloomin’ but also the county’s department head for economic development.

“Bladen County needs to be a successful multi-town county,” he told chamber of commerce members last year.

When the first revitalization plan didn’t materialize, they kept at it. Right on through to what is believed to be the fifth plan that on Thursday landed a $900,000 grant from the federal Economic Development Administration.

Soon, the corner of Railroad and Main streets will be revitalized. There’ll be two new buildings, some varying amounts of elevation off the ground for them, parking — it’s going to be a needed shot in the arm in downtown Bladenboro.

Patience and persistence have paid off. There’s still the matter of landing the tenants with confidence to go in.

We think that’s more realistic with the plan at hand.

Yes, it’s sad and unfortunate to lose structures that have been there forever. No, this won’t make everyone happy, or guarantee a retail boom.

But Bladen County needs more of an impact than it regularly gets from White Lake and Elizabethtown. It needs more from Bladenboro, and the other four municipalities as well. They’re all great places to live, each with a special niche in the county’s fabric.

Boost the ’Boro and the Southeastern Economic Development Commission are a big part of this. No doubt about that.

But the 11 from Bladen’s Bloomin’ and the multi-hat wearing Heustess are to be commended. They never gave up. They worked to get a plan that gained consensus.

Job well done. We look forward to the continued efforts toward Bladenboro’s revitalization.