Editorial: Paying tribute to the lessons he taught to so many

Postponed a year by pandemic, weather permitting we’ll gather Tuesday night at the outdoor office of one of Elizabethtown’s most beloved.

Russell Priest Field will be formally dedicated at East Bladen High School. The late coach died July 30 of last year, just five months after the school board approved naming the baseball diamond for the longtime mentor.

We didn’t know he’d be taken away from us just shy of his 74th birthday. But we sure knew how happy he was for the honor, how deserving it is, and admittedly there’s sadness we won’t see that gentle smile that looked into the eyes of many a youngster wanting to be a baseball player.

Had they played last spring, East Bladen’s baseball team would have done the honor in the finale when West Bladen came over. So this year, it’s Tuesday for the rivals first meeting.

And West Bladen is the fitting opponent. Russell Priest’s long friendship with veteran Knights’ head coach Kim Cain was filled with the tales of legend, from the times one burst into conversation in a telephone call before embarrassingly realizing it was a wife who answered to the on-field strategies that made for humorous anecdotes in the offseason.

Fitting, too, would be for Tuesday to be proclaimed Russell Priest Day — everywhere. As we publish here at Your Favorite Good Morning Newspaper, that hasn’t happened. But there’s talk. We know one mayor likes the idea. And East Bladen’s school district covers more than one municipality. He served the county as a commisisoner, too.

On Tuesday, everything needs to come to a halt for proper tribute. No White Lake commissioner meeting, no tech talk virtual meeting by the Bladen County Schools — no anything other than honoring a man who gave his life to Christ, was devoted to his family, and did everything he could to help the children of this county.

Russell Priest loved people, and Bladen County loved him back. Immensely.

This past Tuesday was Teacher Appreciation Day, the whole week is Teacher Appreciation Week, and Bladen County has seen few if any other families that were so interwoven in public education. Coach was just one part of that.

We’re not sure how many people are going to crowd around the field that bears his name on Tuesday night. We’re guessing about 1,000 came out on a 95-degree Sunday afternoon last August to pay their respects at his funeral. All had a story to tell. All were touched by a legendary coach.

Russell Priest loved coaching baseball with his sons. But truth is, we’re hard-pressed to find a kid who came through his program he didn’t treat like his own. He wanted the best for all of them.

And their offering on the field was just a small part of what the coach was seeing. He knew the bigger picture, the kids who would become adults and have an opportunity to impact another generation.

Come gather with us Tuesday. The day belongs to Russell Priest, whether anybody names it that or not.

It’s a celebration of his life. A chance for us to pay tribute, to smile and remember a time with him, and perhaps to consider how we might impact lives the way coach did.