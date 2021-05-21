Editorial: Tell a friend; bring a chair; come enjoy the Festival

Whether it is the most anticipated ever is subject to debate.

But the 43rd annual White Lake Water Festival that begins today and runs through Saturday evening is certainly among the most welcome public events in quite some time. Worldwide pandemics will do that.

Sorrowful as it was, there was little to no chance we were going to see it last year despite organizers waiting as long as possible before calling it off. The governor was just settling in to an authoritarian rule over North Carolinians the likes of which none of us have ever seen.

Curfews and mandates, science and data — yeah, we got tired of it quickly. We appreciated the nod toward safety, but not stepping on our freedoms and certainly not being talked to repeatedly like a bunch of fourth-graders.

So a year has passed, most of the restrictions have been lifted for the general population, and Bladen County’s unofficial summer kickoff has arrived. The 15 weekends that are Memorial Day to Labor Day will follow, and we’re hopeful for a summer of fun and frolic enjoyed by one and all.

The gathering is needed.

We saw that last week at Bladen Community College where graduation was again virtual, but this time with an on-campus component. The organizers there did a masterful job.

While the event was planned to adhere to all of Cooper’s restrictions, he dropped them in the afternoon just hours before the start. Still, anyone walking in and taking advantage of children’s activities, photo-op stages, food, the band, or watching the ceremony on the big screen had to feel as though the layout was very natural.

That’s what promises to come forth in the county’s No. 1 tourist destination this weekend.

Natural.

Right on down to the renowned Ski Heels anniversary celebration, a reunion started a week ago and climaxing as the grand marshals in Saturday morning’s parade.

White Lake’s history is long. Heralded as the nation’s safest beach, the 1,200 acres of water have provided scores of memories for children and adults alike.

The main commercial area has gotten a facelift and renovation.

And the festival is coming back strong as ever. The maximum number of vendors will be on hand. Spare Change, out of La Grange, is headlining Saturday evening’s stage finale after Southern Touch opens at sunset.

BlackWater Rhythm & Blues Band gets it going tonight.

The parade lineup is strong. The Rev. Cameron McGill has organized a beauty of a car and truck show for the Lake Church grounds.

And people are going to come.

We’re tired of being restricted. We’re Zoomed out. We need interaction.

The smiles of our friends and families need to be seen and experienced. We want to hear the laughter of children, the downbeat starting the next song for a dance, and the smells and tastes that only festival food can satisfy.

Tell a friend. Bring a chair and sit a spell. Don’t forget your dancing shoes — if you use any.

See you this weekend at the White Lake Water Festival.