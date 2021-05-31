Editorial: Deserved reward for a job well done

Four more years. Bladen County is fortunate.

The community college’s trustees had wisdom in making a tough selection closing out 2018. Now, as the third year of college President Dr. Amanda Lee swings into full gear, a slightly different trustees group has made the bold decision to reward her with a four-year contract extension.

Congratulations to Lee, for this is deserved reward for a job well done.

And, we offer sincere appreciation to the trustees. Dennis Troy, Dr. Frank Gemma, Mary Andrews, Pam Benton, Ray Britt, Lillian Bryant, Brian Campbell, Bruce Dickerson, Ricky Leinwand, Hayes Petteway, Joseph Rozier and Whitley Ward have a tremendous responsibility, one that was emphasized by a former president of the college just a week earlier.

“Next to the church, the college is the most important part of a community,” Dr. William Findt said.

A strong statement, no doubt; and one with which we have no reservation endorsing. The spidery web of a network that makes the college work and be successful ultimately lies within people. It’s important to understand they are spread out — central governance over the state’s 58 community colleges being one part, the dozen trustees in Bladen County is another, and then there is the myriad routes to funding functions that ultimately bottom lines at an equation of students and courses.

The college is networked with K-12 education in the county, economic development, the county commission, municipalities — and, quite honestly, a heck of a lot more.

The Dublin campus and its people are, without a doubt, the hub. Lee is their leader. She was chosen through an open, transparent and deliberate process; properly vetted; and before chosen she, as were other finalists, was on campus and met the college community.

Recall the words of Troy, the longtime chairman of the trustees, upon her selection as he summarized what the board’s research had uncovered on her past.

“She has done an outstanding job engaging the community and growing the relationships necessary to make a community college thrive,” he said two Decembers ago.

In review of Bladen Community College since Lee started Feb. 1, 2019, he could say the same thing again today. We certainly do.

Or, as the personnel committee’s chairwoman, Andrews, said last Tuesday night of Lee’s individual evaluations from each trustee, “All exceptional. She did not surprise us.”

Lee has many talents. She has appreciation for tradition and conformance to expected norms, yet breathes life into everything by allowing senior staff to follow her lead of thinking and executing “outside the box.” The quality Troy referenced, the ability to engage others, is more than just a great personality. She earned a master’s in communication studies at Baylor, so to parrot Andrews, we’re not surprised. It serves her, and in turn the community surrounding the college, very well.

Since 1967, Bladen Community College has provided “education for all.” It truly is “student centered” and “future focused.”

We celebrate that Lee will be its leader four more years.