No matter the journey, reaching the finish line provides an emotion that is unique to all of us.

For many, graduations will be celebrated today marking the end of quite the a school year. Two, really.

But many of us outside that sphere are going to be impacted as well.

We may not be seeing the big yellow buses traversing our highways and neighborhoods, but we will see youngsters darting to and fro, many having the carefree life we once knew.

Be careful, everyone. Conditions are changing, as they always do this time of year, and we need to change with them. The alert meters in our minds get different signals, and our ounce of caution toward a pound of prevention is a must.

Summer is an exciting time of the year. Sure, it’ll be hot as blazes at times and we’ll have stretches where we need rain or it seems as though the afternoon T-boomers wipe out our evening plans almost daily.

Shrug it off; it’s going to happen. That’s part of southeastern North Carolina.

Another part is the ability to get to a number of attractions on day trips, or extended weekends.

From the mountains to the coast, our state draws millions of visitors every year. Commerce folks tell us billions of dollars are spent, and we can vouch for that through Bladen County’s attractions such as the vineyards and White Lake. We also have entertainment, namely in the return of Sunset Jams.

The advertisements are plentiful this time of year. It seems everyone has just the right adventure for us, and even at the right price or discount. If you’re going, have fun but be sure and check out your deals ahead of time. If it sounds too good to be true, chances are your gut isn’t lying.

Ask questions. Take the extra time to see if the information checks out. We’ve got a plethora of resources through advancements in technology, not to mention just good old-fashioned word of mouth with people we trust.

Signing agreements is fine, but know the refund policies should circumstances beyond your control happen. It should spell out the rights and obligations both for you, the landlord and any real estate brokers who might be involved.

The number for the N.C. Real Estate Commission is 919-875-3700 should there be questions or complaints. If leaving North Carolina, that state’s office of the attorney general will be a good place to find out your rights should there be need.

And for so many of us, simply knowing the consumer protection number is highly valuable. Put it in your phone for year-round “just in case” situations. It’s 877-5NO-SCAM.

Summer is a fun time. Do enjoy! Whether we travel or enjoy our wonderful amenities here, stay safe and be protected.