The Pandora’s box in North Carolina elections will last forever in some shape, form or fashion. Putting the genie back in the bottle simply will not be done.

Certainly not in our lifetimes, or for as long as the hard line partisan politics continues.

Election laws seemingly changed as did the times with early voting, a form of what is known as absentee ballots. But as often happens, well-meaning intentions led to grasping every inch of the rope and a venture out of bounds.

There are those among us, after all, who will take advantage at every turn.

What we’ve been left with is plenty of time and opportunity for anyone desiring to cast a ballot in our state’s elections. Dates and times requirements are in place, they’ve been tweaked, and local boards of elections have variance for implementation — and all of that is good.

In fact, those exacts could be changed — for example, we could vote the first Wednesday of November instead of the first Tuesday; we could start early voting before Labor Day instead of the week after — and there would still be ample time and opportunity for everyone.

Yet, when legislators of one brand name or the other attempt to make change, it is as though heaven and earth are being moved. Or, as the fairy tale might suggest, someone messes with our porridge.

There is plenty of argument and there is plenty of myth regarding election integrity. Anyone believing they are safe and sound in Bladen County isn’t paying attention, hasn’t checked campaign finance reports to see who pays whom, and certainly is in denial about elections in 2018 and probably a bunch of years before that.

Truth is out there in this county. We just haven’t heard it told by anyone with enough objective voice or lens yet. And, to be honest, we don’t expect to either. Protecting turf by those who would grab more inches on that rope is undeniable.

Never mind the national scene, where liberal media up to and including The Associated Press at every opportunity and mention of the former president point out his contention that an election was stolen. Whether belief is it was or wasn’t, the point is that millions have doubts on the election system.

And that begs the question: Why would anyone be opposed to measures to strengthen belief in the integrity of the system? What is there to prevent? What is there to hide if in opposition?

Three bills have been on the move in the General Assembly this week related to elections. They are Senate bills 326, 724, and 725. The latter two, respectively, address portals for the visually impaired and the so-called “Zuck Bucks” that impact election administration.

SB 326 catches our attention, and it gets our overwhelming support. Simply put, the election ends on Election Day if the Election Integrity Act is signed into law.

There’s got to be a last day; there already is for crying out loud. Why can’t it be Election Day, with all other time allowances simply shifted up? Arguments about the post office and disenfranchisement are toothless.

Once upon a time, in this century even with the explosion of absentee ballots, this was the standard. It should be again.