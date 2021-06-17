Editorial: Sunlight shines a little brighter for three more; let’s pass HB 64

Shining sunlight on our tax dollars at work took a huge, positive step forward this week.

The Government Transparency Act of 2021, known as House Bill 64 and formerly known as Senate Bill 335, passed a Senate floor vote 28-19 and has been sent to a conference committee. We don’t have a date and time for when it will emerge, but we endorse sooner rather than later and with favor.

It could be law by Dec. 31.

The Bladen Journal extends a sincere voice of appreciation to the 28 senators voting for it, especially Sens. Kirk deViere of Fayetteville, Robeson County native Michael Garrett of Greensboro, and retired school teacher Ernestine Bazemore of Aulander. They are the three Democrats who broke from party to do the right thing.

For a refresher on the pending legislation, it would allow the public meaningful access to state and local government personnel records. The public, we believe, has a right to know why a government employee was promoted, demoted, transferred, suspended, separated or dismissed from a job — not just when.

What is important to understand is opposition by teachers, state employees, the AFL-CIO and Teamsters unions have attempted to spread damaging misinformation. Their stakeholders are being misled, and so are the members of the General Assembly that have felt their full-court press.

Those are also groups to which Gov. Roy Cooper shows loyalty.

Sponsored by Sens. Norman Sanderson, Bill Rabon and Joyce Krawiec — Rabon represents us in Bladen County, as well as constituents in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender — this legislation would be veto-proof if the trio of Democrats continue to be on the correct side of history.

Not only did HB 64 pass with the full support of the Senate Republican leadership, including the vote cast in favor by Senate President Phil Berger, it marked a dramatic turn of events from the last floor vote on essentially the same bill in 2010. At that time, an amendment that gutted the bill was offered at the behest of the state employees association and was passed by the Democrat majority.

Ironically enough, Cooper as a state lawmaker himself sponsored a similar bill in 1997 called the Discipline Disclosure Act. It didn’t pass. He has brushed off questions from the Capitol press corps about HB 64 and ties to what he thought was a good idea.

Whether 1997, 2010 or now, we’re still asking the same question: What do they have to hide?

Contrary to what liberal groups say, it will not open up the personal records of every employee so that the information can be posted onto the internet or anywhere else. It won’t permit sharing the gossip and innuendo of vindictive co-workers.

It will provide accountability and transparency. It will apply to workers who are paid by our tax dollars.

That means we have a right to know. It’s only right. And we’re glad to see more lawmakers are starting to see the sunlight.