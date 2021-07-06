Elsa is on the way, a storm that has reached hurricane level and through the end of the weekend was at the top end of the tropical storm status.

We’ll spare everyone the sensationalizing and click-bait approach others may use. The storm is not like the giants that have rattled Bladen County. There’s no mistaking that, and it won’t suddenly become as such given the forecasting certainties that exist in the 21st century.

Still, it bears watching as the cone of probability sends it racing up the coast with the likelihood to dump a fair amount of rain on us this week. Our rivers are down a bit, and that’s a positive. We had some drought, some periods of rain — a fair mix depending on where the farmland lies, where some evening thunderstorms came alive.

Our advice is to use the next few days as a reminder of sorts, to prepare for what may come later in the year. Elsa is the fifth named storm, and we’ve got nearly five more months of the Atlantic hurricane season to go.

The experts warned of an active 2021, perhaps not as much as a year ago but certainly within the average range and probably a tick above it.

So, let’s check the list and be sure nothing is left undone.

Determine your risk. We’re prone to inland flooding, tornadoes and strong wind. Those of us with a place at the beach would also want to be wary of storm surge and rip currents.

Develop an evacuation plan. Know the route, which roads are likely to be covered by water. Be attentive to media reports on evacuation orders. And don’t forget to plan for the pets.

Assemble disaster supplies. We’re talking food and water, medicine, power supply and recharging equipment for devices. If a storm does come, our checklist says we gas up, and have cash on hand since power and debit card use could be in jeopardy.

Get an insurance checkup. Flood insurance, remember, is separate from homeowners and most if not all require 30 days to kick in. So, act now. Also, have your documents ready to be portable should evacuation this year be necessary; know the policies.

Strengthen your home. Trees can be worked on now so they’re not a terror later. At the time of the storm, know the volume of loose outdoor items and how much time will be required to secure them. Know where the vehicles will go, too.

Help your neighbor. Make sure they have a checklist and are good to go, and exchange contact information in the event a storm does come.

And finally, complete a written plan. Back to the portable documents — be sure there’s photo documentation as well. Then be sure that part is with you.

Elsa’s winds will be down by the time she buffets Pedro at South of the Border. But her rain could cause a bit of flash flooding, raise the rivers a bit.

In any event, we’re smack dab in the middle of hurricane season. We need to be prepared. If nothing else, Elsa is that kind of a friendly reminder.