Editorial: Elizabethtown and Clarkton smack homers hosting tourneys

Elizabethtown, like Clarkton earlier in the month, hit a home run.

Being chosen by any organization to host its premier event is no small accomplishment. To get the assignment, then handle it with aplomb, takes one heck of an effort and not by any single person.

The two communities and hundreds of volunteers in Bladen County are right to be boasting with pride in the aftermath.

Clarkton was the host for the Division 1AA state championship tournament, a baseball event where coaches pitch and the little guys excel. Elizabethtown was the host for the Majors Division 1 and Majors Division 2 state championship tournaments — both held at the same time. The boys are a little older, though still preteen, but all with an eye on that coveted trophy and berth into the World Series.

Though the host county had teams and came away without the ultimate on-field prize, nearby communities did rejoice. Leland won the event in Clarkton, and teams from Riegelwood and Robeson County won the titles in Elizabethtown.

For our money, the big winner was Bladen County.

Other than some nit-picking on details, or the size of a community, both Clarkton and Elizabethtown were universally hailed. The fields were handsomely manicured game after game by volunteers, there was plenty to eat and drink, and in Elizabethtown a minor miracle was performed to keep the tournaments from falling more than a day off schedule.

When you host an outdoor event that lasts a week of July in southeastern North Carolina, you’re bonafide lucky if rain doesn’t displace your best-laid plans. Dixie Youth Baseball is used to it, and the Elizabethtown grounds crew-plus performed like they do it all the time.

Similar to the good folks down at Newport when East Bladen traveled to play Croatan in the high school baseball playoffs, even buckets of rain can’t beat a group that truly wants to get a game in when the skies begin to clear.

The field in Clarkton was the subject of discussion for lighting not very long ago. Among the points made then was, “We want to be able to host big tournaments — state championships.”

Guess what? Payday came this month.

The facility in and around Leinwand Park has always been an excellent venue for such a showcase event. There was no disappointment this time either.

We’re hopeful the merchants throughout the county saw at least a little something from the influx of 39 teams playing in the three tournaments. There was a lot here for them, be it during their respective week of competition or filing notes for a return visit.

And that, after all, is what we’re really hoping — repeat business!

They could have made an excursion to see what’s new in White Lake, discovered the Browns Creek Bike Park, or maybe the parents got a taste of the good life at local wineries. The 100 block of West Broad Street was definitely visited — we did see that.

Congratulations to all of those in Bladen County who are connected to Dixie Youth Baseball. Whatever part each had in these three tournaments being put on, it’s a job well done and one of which to be proud.

No doubt, a home run by every measure.