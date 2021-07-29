Winners! All of them are, in every single way imaginable.

The annual Readers’ Choice Awards are included as a supplement to this morning’s print edition. These were selected by the community, and our tabulators show literally thousands of votes this year.

We are proud to be the longtime host of this contest. We congratulate all of those triumphant in first or second place listed (and a few ties in there, too), and we also salute everyone who was chosen with even a single vote.

More than that, we recognize that not every great business in and near Bladen County even gets an acknowledgment in this event. That’s OK, too. They love it even more when we walk in and shop local with them.

As we scan through the list, there’s a few favorites that have been around seemingly forever. And we mean the people listed as well as the businesses. What a group!

We also see some businesses taking honors in categories of their specialty, a few of which were once recognized as the best newcomer. That’s kind of like watching the youngsters growing up. That’s pretty special, too.

We asked our readers to find us the best among places and things, among the people, among the places to shop, and among the best foods and spots to dine. What we found was what we already knew — that we have terrific opportunities in Bladen County, and we also have some favorites people think a lot of just outside of the county lines.

There are numerous ways we can keep our hard-earned dollars right here. The list is easy proof. There’s so much to find in our stores and specialty places throughout the county.

Remember, the people running these businesses and the people working them are our friends and neighbors. They’re the folks we see in restaurants, the grocery store, at the ball games and when there is a big celebration in our life.

They have something to offer us, and we can easily take advantage.

When we do, we invest in our neighborhoods and make them stronger. We help create jobs with our demand for their supply. And that sustains our community.

We hope you’ll visit the advertisers in today’s supplement section, and that you’ll patronize not only those special winners but also their competitors who raise the bar.

There’s a lot of good things in and around Bladen County.

Saluting the best of the best is always a fun part of what we do. But we also recognize none of it happens without our readers.

For that, we offer a sincere, “Thanks!”