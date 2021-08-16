Editorial: War does not affect each of us equally

For organizers of 20th anniversary remembrances, here in Bladen County and throughout the country, the sensitivity is increasing just more than three weeks from 9/11.

We promised then, as we do now, to “never forget.”

Four presidents, however, have confronted the war in Afghanistan. Not one of them has the ultimate success story, to have defeated the Taliban and left the country in a better place than we entered it. In fact, the second Democrat to take it on has promised it won’t go to a fifth leader of our country.

We believe an April promise to withdraw all but about 650 troops by Aug. 31 will not be fulfilled. One thousand troops approved Saturday — and they’ll be led by the 82nd Airborne Brigade Combat Team from up the road at Fort Bragg — push the total getting deployed to about 5,000 needed for an “orderly and safe drawdown” of American and allied personnel.

The Taliban, as most know, has seized the moment and throughout the weekend was swiftly gaining entry to the capital of Kabul. While U.S. forces are still supposed to be out by end of the month — this latest group is going just to assist the airlift of embassy personnel and Afghan allies — they would stay longer if the embassy were threatened by Taliban takeover.

We hope for the best, are braced to hear the worst.

Of 331.4 million Americans, one in four of us were born since four jets flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. There were 2,977 fatalities and more than 25,000 injured.

In the nearly 20 years of war, 2,448 American troops have lost their life in Afghanistan. In addition, others killed include 3,846 contractors; 66,000 Afghan national military and police; 1,144 allied service members; 47,245 Afghan civilians; 51,191 Taliban and opposition fighters; 444 aid workers; and 72 journalists.

That’s more than 172,000 deaths in the aftermath of response.

That the U.S. is estimated to have debt-financed the war’s cost — $2 trillion as of 2020 — is another matter entirely. Then there’s the $2 trillion that America will pay toward 4 million Afghanistan and Iraq veterans’ health care, disability, burial and other costs.

Taliban ruled the country when Americans entered it 20 years ago. And the Taliban is going to rule again.

We crushed Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida — no major attacks on the West since 2005. Yet, in the last week alone, Taliban forces swept across two-thirds of the country wiping out Afghan forces that soldiers from the U.S. and NATO spent two decades trying to build.

It’s a gut punch.

The “mission to accomplish” is multi-faceted, from improvement of living conditions for Afghan girls to the many tried strategies, acronyms and slogans involving fighting a Taliban insurgency.

Ask the same “was it worth it?” question of a Marine at Camp Lejeune and a young girl in Afghanistan, and there’s a high probability in different answers. War does not affect each of us equally.

It’s sensitive.

At our 9/11 anniversaries, we should remember that, too.