One week remains, and we hope residents and businesses in Bladen County have offered their participation.

After all, the work is being done for us all.

The Lumber River Council of Governments has been conducting a broadband internet access assessment and community survey for the last two months. It’s important because throughout the region served, and we can attest particularly here in Bladen, there are definitely the “haves” and the “have nots” when it comes to internet access.

Seemingly, there’s a Facebook page for everyone. A mobile phone for everyone. And various other social media connections and ways to get news and information that is wanted.

Only, that assumption is actually mythical in nature.

Or maybe it isn’t? We’re undecided.

What we do know is the U.S. Census Bureau finally released its report earlier this month. There was no shock value when it came to households without a broadband internet subscription.

In Bladen County, 80.4 percent of households have a computer and 70.2 percent have a broadband internet subscription. The national norms are 90.3 percent and 82.7 percent, respectively; the state averages are 89.1 percent and 80.7 percent, respectively.

We’re undecided how legitimate this is because the census during the COVID-19 pandemic relied much more heavily on people using the internet to complete the questionnaires. Granted, there was ample word spreading using means other than digital – this very newspaper print edition, in fact, was one of them.

And, too, we’re well aware that many folks simply are surveyed out. Pretty much the way they’re Zoomed out. Surveys are great tools, they’re useful, they’re needed, but at seemingly every turn, a restaurant owner or the staff wants us to be sure and give favorable marks so others will know when deciding where to eat.

Or, we leave a business and are handed a receipt upon which a clerk has just circled how to do a survey, and perhaps there’s a biscuit or something that is waiting free next time. There’s truly no limit.

So how accurate those census numbers are is up for debate.

But we don’t debate that Bladen County is internet-access challenged. We know it from the experience students and their families have had since the middle of March 2020 when the pandemic hit. Our hats are off to friends at Star Communications, who really came through during this time for Bladen County.

The Lumber River COG isn’t a household name or organization many residents do business with, but it is one that is doing business for all of our residents. And this survey truly is very important. Our participation is vital.

This has the potential to help our county in the areas of family interaction, education, health care, and communicating with businesses.

When the results are in, the COG hopes to put together an affordable plan that addresses areas where there is unserved or underserved populations.

If challenged to connect through the internet to do the survey, call 910-618-5533 and the COG will help. If able to connect, go to lrcogbroadband.com.

Regardless of whether we have access, let’s participate in order to help those who do not. It’s a time for Bladen County to help Bladen County.