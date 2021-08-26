Editorial: Seeing opportunity through life’s changes, embracing moves to help us be our best

Once upon a time, a new leader came to an organization. The ensuing days of acclimation were typical, with questions on how things happened from start to finish in the company’s mission and service.

Occasionally, the question arose: Why do we do it that way?

Fortunately for that leader, when the answer was “because we always have,” another discussion took place. Perhaps immediately, maybe later, but the process was reviewed.

For if the answer is not, “it’s the best way we know how,” then leadership has work to do.

Introspection for all of us — personal, business, civic, faith, government — is encouraged, and on a regular basis. How regular may vary, but if COVID-19 taught us anything, it is that there are a variety of ways to do things we’ve long thought could just be done one way.

There has been invention. And there have been new processes discovered.

The examples are numerous right here in Bladen County. They were practically flowing out of a recent meeting of trustees at the community college.

Led by third-year president Dr. Amanda Lee, this college continues to pick and choose wisely when it comes to dealing with COVID-19. First glance take would be that a pandemic such as this would significantly diminish the number of people coming to the campus.

Enrollment not withstanding, we’d argue just the opposite has happened.

The latest choice was to amend an idea for a Friday ceremony that would have brought people to remember the tragic events of 9/11. Instead, the college opens a walking tour of about 2 miles a week from Wednesday. It’ll stay available for eight days, until the following Wednesday, bracketing the actual date from 20 years ago.

It’ll be outdoors, it’ll be when people have time rather than during a Friday workday, and it’ll have an education component as well as the chance to simply enjoy quiet time and reflect.

This is in harmony with previous creations of community engagement, like a festival-style graduation gathering, Touch A Truck, and the Back to School Blast!

There was more. The college likes retaining its workforce, but when it prepares them for better opportunities, it certainly celebrates and wishes the employees well. That very situation presented opportunity in one department, where members got to pick and choose how to divide up the tasks to be done. Talk about a happy environment.

Then there’s the departure of a senior staff member. Rather than hiring to replace within the same position, there are a number of senior staff working today with improved salaries, more duties and achieving job growth. The college, meanwhile, streamlined its operation and service, added cross-trained employees internally, has eliminated some levels of duplication, and is better positioned for future succession planning.

Make no mistake, under previous direction, the college was doing things reasonably well. Considering all variables involved, it worked best.

But then, change happened. And there needed to be response.

The playbook was opened, with opportunity embraced.

Getting outside of our boxes isn’t easy. What we try may not always work out. But how will we know lest we give it a try?

We’d all do well to take a cue from our county’s thriving education center. Change is life’s most consistent characteristic, our source for the greatest of opportunities.